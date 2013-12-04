A new, large-scale study challenges the idea that universal health insurance could lead to an increase in spending as people become more reckless and less focused on preventative care.

Some economists argue that universal healthcare coverage could actually make people less healthy by creating a devil-may-care mentality.

This type of perverse incentive is called an “ex ante moral hazard.” The theory stems from the early days of property insurance when people would buy fire insurance for their homes but wouldn’t manage fire hazards because they knew they were covered in the event of a disaster.

In essence, the argument is that healthcare coverage drives up medical costs because people become reckless, gaining weight or taking up smoking, for example.

A 2006 study from the National Bureau of Economic Research claims that obtaining health insurance reduces prevention and creates a rise in unhealthy behavior in men who obtain Medicare at age 65.

But a new study in the Journal of the American Board of Family Medicine involving data from more than 96,000 people throws a wrench in the theory’s gears.

Dr. Peter Franks, a professor of family and community medicine at the University of California, Davis and senior author of the study, told Healthline that the economist’s “stupid ideas”—and their influence on healthcare policy—is what’s truly “unhealthy.”

“Nonetheless, we found this idea pervasive in the healthcare debate, and economists introduced it,” he said.

