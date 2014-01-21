A nearly two-decades-long ban on federal funding to study gun violence has been lifted, and a look at existing data shows the dangerous effects of easy access to firearms.

Dinyal New of Oakland, Calif. lost her 13-year-old son, Lee Weathersbee III, when he was shot walking out of a Boys & Girls Club on New Year’s Eve.

Just weeks after the teen was laid to rest, New lost another teenage son, Lamar Broussard, as perpetrators shot into a car occupied by Broussard and a friend in Oakland.

“I have no more kids,” New told the San Francisco Chronicle.

Each year in the U.S., an estimated 31,000 people die from firearms, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) .

The news of her second son’s death reached the Oakland mother on the same day The Annals of Internal Medicine released a study on the incidence of gun violence in America.

While the findings are not surprising—that access to firearms is associated with a higher risk of suicide and being the victim of homicide—it comes after political pressure on agencies studying gun violence has eased.

