Two researchers are proposing genetic experiments on the H7N9 flu virus to see what would happen if it could spread from person to person.

An outbreak of H7N9 bird flu with pandemic potential has some researchers calling for controversial experiments to help countries prepare for the worst. Others say not so fast.

A pair of letters jointly published today in the journals Science and Nature represent the researchers’ views and a response by officials at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the National Institutes of Health (NIH), and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

The researchers, Ron A.M. Fouchier of Erasmus Medical Center in the Netherlands and Yoshihiro Kawaoka of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, both virologists, argue the H7N9 virus already contains mutations and could spread among humans. Patients being treated for the illness have also developed resistance to some medications, they wrote.



A report published Tuesday in the British Medical Journalshowed the first evidence of person to person transmission of H7N9, though the authors said its ability to spread is “limited and non-sustainable.”

Fouchier and Kawaoka want to undertake tests called “gain of function” experiments, in which the virus would intentionally be mutated further to see what would happen if it were able to travel from person to person. The experiments are necessary to prepare for a public health crisis, the researchers argue.

“We hope that by being transparent, people will realize the value of what we do and feel less anxious about this research,” Kawaoka told Healthline.