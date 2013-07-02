The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a report showing a 415 percent rise in the rate of fatal painkiller overdoses in women from 1999 to 2010.

To find some of the most potent and potentially lethal drugs in the country, many people need look no further than their own medicine cabinets.

The number of prescription pain reliever-related deaths over 10 years is four times higher than the rate of deaths from cocaine and heroin—combined. In 2010, 60 percent of the 38,329 deaths from a drug overdose in the U.S. were attributed to prescription drugs.

These and other startling figures come from a new report by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) , highlighting a growing epidemic of prescription drug misuse.

The death rate from prescription painkiller overdose—specifically opioid painkillers such as hydrocodone and oxycodone—rose 415 percent among women and 265 percent among men from 1999 to 2010, according to a CDC study released Tuesday.

Opioids are a class of drugs known to produce a euphoric high and are increasingly popular as recreational drugs. They are also highly addictive.

Officials with the CDC say there’s been a five-fold increase in prescriptions for powerful painkilling medications, but no similar increase in the incidence of painful conditions that warrant them.

CDC Director Dr. Tom Frieden said numerous legal settlements with drug manufacturers over misleading marketing tactics directed at doctors reveals a larger problem with prescribing practices for potentially lethal painkillers.

“Clearly, marketing is the reason we’ve seen this increase,” Frieden said Tuesday during a teleconference call with reporters.

The Mayo Clinic recently released figures showing that 70 percent of Americans were given at least one drug prescription in the past year, and opioid painkillers were among the three most common prescription types. That study showed women and the elderly are more likely than others to receive more prescription medications.