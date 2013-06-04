Swiss researchers say tactics drug companies use to maintain market share in the face of generic competitors is costing the healthcare system millions of dollars each year.

Patent-extending “evergreening” strategies, which allow drug companies to maintain a market share after their drug patents expire, are partially responsible for increasing healthcare costs, according to new research from Geneva.

Led by Nathalie Vernaz of Geneva University Hospitals, researchers studied prescribing practices for eight different drugs—including antihistamines, insomnia medications, and antiseizure medications—in Geneva from 2001 to 2008.

They examined drug formularies and found that “follow-on drugs”—those with slight changes made to them after expired patents allow generic competitors to enter the market—accounted for an extra €30.3 million (nearly $39.7 million) in spending over eight years.

“The study provides further evidence that cost-saving policies encouraging generic medicine prescriptions, which can have substantial savings for healthcare expenditures, may be offset by increased costs from follow-on drugs,” researchers concluded in their study, published today in the journal PLOS Medicine. “Healthcare providers and policy makers should be aware of the impact of evergreening strategies.”