A study of mid-level dental providers in Alaska and Minnesota shows that dental therapists can provide services to the neediest patients at very low cost.

The gap in healthcare access between high- and low-income children exemplifies the drawbacks of the current U.S. healthcare system. That access gap is especially striking when looking at the disparities in children’s oral health and dental care.

But a new report released by Community Catalyst, a nonprofit consumer advocacy organization lobbying for improved healthcare, shows that closing that gap can be not only economically viable, but also beneficial for both healthcare providers and patients.

The report focused on mid-level dental providers in Alaska and Minnesota, and the results are promising. By providing low-cost services in these states, dental care providers are helping some of the neediest people, especially children, get the care they need. And these mid-level practitioners cost their employers in Alaska and Minnesota only 27 percent and 29 percent, respectively, of the revenue they generate.

Community Catalyst cited the American Dental Association’s survey of the current state of dental care in America and stressed the need to incorporate mid-level dental providers into the bigger picture.



“Solving the country’s dental health access problem will require solutions on multiple fronts, but adding mid-level dental providers and updating the current dental delivery system are critical,” the report stated. “They should not be left out of the equation.”

The researchers behind the report are optimistic about their findings. “For the first time, we have a real picture of what it means to employ a mid-level dental provider,” said Frances M. Kim, DDS, DrPH, who is both a general dentist and a public health researcher. “What we are seeing is that mid-level providers are providing mostly preventive care to the most economically challenged patients and are still able to generate enough revenue to ensure that dental practices that employ them can care for the poor.”