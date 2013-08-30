Five decades ago, Dr. King delivered his landmark civil rights speech, but inequality persists. Black Americans still have less access to healthcare and worse treatment outcomes than their white peers. Fifty years ago this week, Dr. Martin Luther King delivered his renowned “I Have a Dream” speech from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. In it, he outlined his vision of an America in which all citizens are equal. Despite Dr. King’s civil rights successes and the expansion of the U.S. healthcare system in the decades since, black and white Americans have yet to reach parity.

Infant Mortality The National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL) says that babies born to black women are one and a half to three times more likely to die than babies born to white women. Black women are also more than one and a half times more likely to give birth prematurely.

Preventative Care According to the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ), part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, 20 percent of black Americans lack access to a primary care doctor, compared with less than 16 percent of whites. In a comprehensive Centers for Disease Control (CDC) report on health disparities, the agency reported that African Americans are more likely than whites to live in unsafe housing and in areas with high levels of air pollution, contributing to asthma and other respiratory problems. And, according to the AHRQ, only seven percent of black children hospitalized for asthma are prescribed asthma medications, compared to 21 percent of white children.

Heart Disease Although blacks are less likely to die from drug overdoses and suicides than their white peers, according to the CDC, they are more likely to die of heart disease and stroke, despite a far lower absolute number of cases.