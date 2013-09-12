Access DuPage in Illinois and La Clínica in California offer free or low-cost care to the uninsured, but with 6.4 million set to fall into Obamacare coverage gaps, will these charity programs be enough? Starting in 2014, almost all Americans will have access to health insurance through Obamacare. Private insurance, state or federal health exchange programs, and an expanded Medicaid system will cover most people. But others will fall through the cracks, remaining uninsured and living without access to health services. The “coverage gap” will include those who make too much money to qualify for Medicaid but too little to gain federal subsidies to buy private insurance. This includes 6.4 million people who live in states that chose not to expand Medicaid coverage. Add to this group the people who will inevitably feel that monthly insurance premiums are too expensive and will decide to pay an increasing annual fee instead. So where do the low-income, uninsured go for the health services they need? One organization based in suburban Illinois feels it has the solution.

Is Charity Care the Answer? Access DuPage, located in DuPage County just outside of Chicago, Ill., provides medical care to low-income, uninsured county residents. The organization has been successful in caring for local residents and believes its system can be duplicated in other parts of the country. Unlike community clinics, which charge patients on a sliding, income-based scale, Access DuPage partnered with area hospital volunteers, community clinics, and free clinics to not only provide an array of cheap services but also to give enrolled patients a “medical home” for ongoing primary care. Access DuPage executive director Kara Murphy told Healthline, “We differ from free clinics because of our comprehensiveness.” The group charges minimal co-pays for care and medications and works with local specialists to provide advanced care. “We will almost always be able to get patients everything that they absolutely need,” Murphy said. According to an Access DuPage community report, the average direct cost of its program was about $450 per member per year in 2012. The key to the organization’s success is charity care. “Every single hospital donates finances and services,” Murphy said. “It’s the magic elixir for our service.” Access DuPage provides some services directly, but acts more as “the glue” that links federally qualified health centers (FQHCs), free clinics, and private doctors. In its system, private physicians control how many patients they see. The 13-year-old program also utilizes free clinic volunteers, some of whom have been with the program since the beginning. But can the program work on a larger scale? Murphy offers a qualified yes. “I hope that every community can do something like we do, but assets and challenges of that community will dictate their attention,” Murphy said. “It wouldn’t look the same everywhere.” Murphy also noted that DuPage County is unique. The community lacked services for its low-income population, but was rich in health care assets. It is a relatively affluent, politically conservative community. “Being private in funding and volunteerism makes the program attractive to the community,” Murphy said.