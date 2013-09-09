Showing tobacco smokers the debilitating effects of cigarettes has spurred 200,000 to quit, with half that number expected to quit for good. Terrie Hall was a cheerleader in high school, but after smoking up to two packs of cigarettes a day, she had her larynx removed due to throat cancer. Now 52, Hall speaks through an artificial voice box, which gives her words a gravely, digital quality. “If you’re a smoker, make a video of yourself before all this happens. Read a children’s storybook or sing a lullaby. I wish I had. The only voice my grandsons have ever heard is this voice,” she said in an anti-smoking ad. In the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) “Tips From a Former Smoker” series, Hall and other former smokers talked about the potentially serious complications of smoking, including having a heart attack at 52 and learning to shower with a stoma. (Click here to see some of the ads on Youtube.)

100,000 Fewer Smokers The CDC announced Monday that as a result of their 2012 “Tips” campaign, an estimated 1.6 million American smokers attempted to quit, 200,000 quit smoking immediately, and 100,000 smokers have quit for good. By the CDC’s estimates, the campaign added a third of a million years of life to the U.S. population. “This is exciting news. Quitting can be hard, and I congratulate and celebrate with former smokers—this is the most important step you can take to a longer, healthier life,” CDC Director Tom Frieden told reporters. “I encourage anyone who tried to quit to keep trying—it may take several attempts to succeed.” The CDC surveyed smokers before and after the campaign and found that 80 percent of smokers recalled seeing one or more of the advertisements.