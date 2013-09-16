Despite a decrease in MRSA infection rates, the CDC director says we need to preserve antibiotic effectiveness for the future.

Reported cases of methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) infections have fallen by 30,800 over a six-year period in the U.S., health officials announced Monday.

While the numbers look promising, Tom Frieden, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention (CDC), said the numbers are “a bare bones estimate” of the antimicrobial threat facing the United States.

Every year, more than two million Americans are infected with some form of antibiotic-resistant bacteria, resulting in 23,000 deaths annually.

While the reduction is promising, Frieden warned that we’re currently buying time on the biological clock as more antibiotic medications are outsmarted by evolving bacteria.

“Many people see antimicrobial resistance as a threat to someone else,” he said. “Without more action now, more patients will be thrust back to… a post-antibacterial era.”

A major component in antibiotic resistance is the overuse of common antibiotics in both humans and livestock. This can endanger humans when they eat meat. The CDC and other health organizations have documented numerous strains of bacteria that have evolved resistance to modern medicine.