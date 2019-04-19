The FDA, in their sweeping approval of Plenity, cautions that it must be used alongside diet and exercise. It may also be used with other weight loss medications.

People below that threshold weren’t approved to use previous weight loss drugs unless they had a preexisting medical condition, such as heart disease or sleep apnea.

Most previously approved devices were for people only with a BMI above 30, or those in the obese category.

In a first from the FDA, Plenity has been approved for use in people with a body mass index (BMI) of 25 to 40. This includes people in the overweight and obese BMI categories.

Plenity, created by Boston biotech company Gelesis , is a hydrogel capsule made with a proprietary blend of cellulose (a type of fiber) and citric acid.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a rare approval for a new weight loss device this week.

Plenity is taken as a three-capsule dose 20 to 30 minutes before you sit down for lunch or dinner.

Inside each capsule the two ingredients form a three-dimensional hydrogel matrix. Once in the stomach, the capsules break apart, exposing the matrix to water. Each of the hydrogel cells can absorb up to 100 times its weight, growing in size to occupy space in the stomach and intestines.

The result is that you feel full and have less room for food, thus you’re likely to eat less.

After you eat, the hydrogel matrix moves out of the stomach, where it breaks down in the intestines. The cells release the water they absorbed back into your gastrointestinal (GI) tract, then exit the body during a bowel movement.

Because the body doesn’t absorb the hydrogel — it passes through the gut and out the end of the GI tract — the FDA considers it to be a “device,” not a drug.

“Much like taking psyllium mixed with water to create a fiber-rich drink to keep you fuller longer, this new product appears to work the same way,” said Julie Upton, MS, RD, co-founder of Appetite for Health.

“The key to fiber supplements is to drink extra water, which by the way can help with weight loss,” she said.

The FDA greatly relied on the results of a 2018 study in the journal Obesity to give the thumbs up for Plenity.

The Gelesis Loss of Weight (GLOW) study, which was paid for by Gelesis, recruited 436 adults with a BMI between 27 and 40.

For 24 weeks (six months), participants were given either a placebo product or Plenity.

The study was a double-blind, placebo-controlled study. This means neither the researchers nor the participants knew whether they were receiving Plenity or a placebo product until after the study was completed.

At the end of the study term, participants who had been using the Gelesis weight loss aid lost 6.4 percent of their baseline weight versus 4.4 percent in the placebo group. While not a large difference, it’s statistically significant.

What’s more, nearly 60 percent of people who took the Plenity capsules lost 5 percent of their weight, and 27 percent achieved weight loss greater than 10 percent of baseline.

In the placebo group, 42 percent of participants lost 5 percent of baseline body weight, and 15 percent lost 10 percent or more.

Participants using Plenity were twice as likely as placebo users to lose at least 10 percent.

And among participants with prediabetes or lifestyle-treated type 2 diabetes, people taking Plenity were six times more likely to lose 10 percent of their baseline weight by the end of the study.