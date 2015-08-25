In the wake of videos discussing fetal tissue donations, Planned Parenthood said Louisiana’s plans to cut off federal funds would deprive women of health services for cancer, pregnancy, and sexually transmitted diseases.

Planned Parenthood officials filed a lawsuit today against the state of Louisiana over federal funding for the nonprofit group.

The lawsuit was filed against the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals by the organization’s Gulf Coast chapter and three patients. The lawsuit is requesting a federal court to issue a temporary restraining order blocking the state’s plans to cut off Medicaid funding to the group.

Governor Bobby Jindal has issued an order that would bar Medicaid funds from going to Planned Parenthood. That order takes effect on Sept. 2.

The governor’s action followed the release this year of two edited videos secretly made by anti-abortion activists. The videos show Planned Parenthood officials discussing the donation of fetal tissue from abortions to research labs.

At a Tuesday news conference, Planned Parenthood officials called Jindal’s actions “illegal” and “political grandstanding.”

They said Jindal’s order violates federal laws that allow Medicaid patients to seek healthcare services from qualified providers.

White House officials have reportedly informed Jindal’s office that cutting off Medicaid funds might violate federal law.

However, the governor contends he has the right to cancel Medicaid contracts with any of Louisiana’s healthcare providers.

“Planned Parenthood is flailing. This lawsuit is without merit and the state will aggressively defend our right to cancel the contract,” said Mike Reed, a spokesman for the governor. “The Medicaid provider contract between the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals and Planned Parenthood gives either party the right to cancel the contract at will with a 30-day notice. Governor Jindal and DHH chose to exercise that right to cancel.”

