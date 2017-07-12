Doctors raise concerns over pill preparation as more women seek information on consuming their placenta for health benefits. Share on Pinterest Doctors have increasingly fielded questions and requests from women who want to consume their placenta after giving birth in the hope of reaping a variety of health benefits. However, a recent report published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) placed a spotlight on the potential dangers of consuming placenta. Dr. Leena Nathan, an assistant clinical professor at the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) Health Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, said many women are interested in consuming the placenta for health reasons, despite a lack of scientific evidence. “They use it for improved breastfeeding and helping with mood after delivery,” Nathan told Healthline. “I tell them there’s no good evidence to consume the placenta, and it costs some money.” While these benefits have not yet been verified by medical studies, there had been little evidence that consuming the placenta could be harmful until the recent case report issued by the CDC. “There may be particular risk factors that are real red flags,” said Dr. Genevieve Buser, lead author of the case report, and a pediatric infection specialist at Providence Health Services in Oregon. Read more: More women in their 30s having babies than women in their 20s »

Placenta in pill form In the case study published last month, a newborn was hospitalized twice after contracting an infection called group B streptococcus (GBS). The bacteria often colonize in adults with minimal or no symptoms, but the bacteria can be dangerous to infants. Pregnant women are screened for the bacteria late during pregnancy, and are advised to take antibiotics if they test positive to diminish the chance that their newborn will be exposed when they are born. The mother in the case study tested negative for the bacteria when she was 37 weeks pregnant. In the case report, the newborn was initially diagnosed with the infection shortly after birth and was treated at the hospital with antibiotics before being sent home. However, just days later the parents brought the infant back to the hospital due to irritability. A blood test revealed the infant had the same infection again. Looking for a cause for why the infant was infected again, doctors tested the placenta pills the infant’s mother had been taking after giving birth. They found the same strain of GBS in the pills that was found in the infant’s blood during both infections. Buser said the case certainly leads to “more questions” about the safety of the practice. Having a “mother ingest those capsules increased the colonization … of bacteria in her GI tract or on her skin,” Buser told Healthline. She said that could increase the chance of the newborn getting infected. Buser clarified that since the researchers didn’t do further testing in the home, it’s not clear that placenta pills definitively caused the infant to contract the bacterial infection a second time. She said the goal of the case report is to separate fact from fiction for pregnant women and their healthcare providers. “I think the important thing here is that there’s the conversation between the provider and mother,” she said. “There may be particular risk factors that are real red flags.” Read more: Why is the US maternal death rate so high? »