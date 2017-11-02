The diet is difficult to follow and lacks science to back up its health claims. Share on Pinterest The Mediterranean diet is the gold standard of healthy eating. Research continues to support the many health claims of the diet: reduced risk of death from a heart attack or stroke, lower “bad” cholesterol levels, and lower risk of type 2 diabetes. From moderate servings of fish and wine to cutting back on red meat, its guiding principles remain relatively easy to stick to in a confusing — and often extreme — nutrition landscape. Now, a new diet seeks to upend the good name of the Mediterranean diet while simultaneously claiming it’s based on some of the same principles. The Pioppi diet, which was created by cardiologist Dr. Aseem Malhotra and Donal O’Neill, director of such anti-carbohydrate films like “Run on Fat” and “Cereal Killers,” shifts the plant-forward emphasis of the Mediterranean diet to one with a focus on eliminating carbs and eating more fat and protein. For this book, the two authors visited the small, rural fishing village of Pioppi, Italy. They came back with a new “lifestyle plan” based on their observations of the roughly 200 people living there. The pair didn’t perform actual studies or research in Pioppi. Instead, they relied on their observations of the healthy villagers that are purported to live a long life, to craft their new healthy-living formula. For critics, the plan is short on science and heavy on hyperbole.

What is the Pioppi diet? The Pioppi diet is the latest in a series of diets that encourage low-carb, high-fat (LCHF) eating as a way to transform your health. Despite the name, this diet doesn’t encourage calorie counting or excessive exercise, but it does ask you to embrace very specific eating guidelines. “Simply put, [the Pioppi diet] is basically a take on the popular Mediterranean diet, and follows a lot of those same rules and guidelines, in addition to adding a few of its own,” said Vanessa Rissetto, a registered dietitian and nutritional expert. The Pioppi diet principles include: Starches are out. Eliminate all added sugar and refined carbohydrates, like rice, bread, pasta, and potatoes. You can’t cheat with a natural sweetener like honey either. It’s banned.

Fruits and vegetables are in. Each day, you should aim to get five to seven servings of fruit and vegetables, with at least five of those coming from low-sugar fruit.

Aim for weekly fish and egg quotas, too. Oily fish like salmon and sardines should be on your plate at least three times each week, and find a way to eat at least 10 eggs weekly, too.

Olive oil remains. Olive oil is a key cornerstone of the Pioppi diet. You should aim for two to four tablespoons of the pressed oil each day. Unlike the Mediterranean diet, the Pioppi diet encourages you to eat coconut oil, something the Pioppi people don't do.

Treat yourself. You can also indulge a bit with a glass of wine each day, and you can have up to 30 grams of dark chocolate, too. "There are health benefits to things like nuts, olive oil, fish, etc., but it's as much what the diet doesn't include that helps improve health," noted Jamie Logie, a nutritionist, personal trainer, and wellness coach. "There isn't any refined sugars or carbohydrates, no trans fats, artificial sweeteners, or flavors, or things like high-fructose corn syrup. The focus is on real whole food," she told Healthline. The food guidelines are just the start of the Pioppi diet. This diet also encourages substantial life changes. This is how, the authors claim, this philosophy becomes a whole-life approach to health and nutrition, not just an eating guideline or short-term diet. These lifestyle changes include: Fasting weekly. Once a week, fast for 24 hours. The authors recommend starting after dinner, then skipping breakfast and lunch while only drinking fluids the next day.

Get moving. They encourage physical fitness, though the recommendations are based more on personal preference than specific guidelines. Malhotra suggests brisk walking every day for 30 minutes, plus getting up from your desk every 45 minutes. O'Neill is an advocate of high-intensity interval training (HIIT) workouts.

Sleeping plenty. The Pioppi diet writers encourage at least seven hours of sleep each night, the same amount the National Sleep Foundation recommends.

The Pioppi diet writers encourage at least seven hours of sleep each night, the same amount the National Sleep Foundation recommends. Relaxing more. You should also adopt breathing or meditation exercises each day, and spend more time with your friends and family.