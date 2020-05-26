Share on Pinterest Experts recommend that parents not pressure children into eating certain foods but rather involve them in food selection and meal preparation. Getty Images

Researchers in a new study say picky eating can begin at an early age, but it doesn’t appear to hurt a child’s overall health.

Experts say different strategies for healthy eating should be used in different families .

. Experts add that an effective strategy to combat picky eating is to involve children in the selection of food at the grocery store as well as the preparation of meals at home.

Parents of picky eaters should try not to put too much pressure on themselves — or their kids.

So suggests a new study published today by the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Researchers found picky eating to be a stable trait throughout ages 4 to 9. They reported that the eating habit appears to be associated with maternal feeding behaviors, such as restriction and demanding — as well as lower emotional regulation and rapid changes in mood in children.

Researchers also reported that picky eating can be protective against higher body mass index (BMI) and obesity in children. None of the children in the study were underweight or deficient in micronutrients.

“This study is part of the bigger grant that collected information over the course of 5 years on this cohort of low-income families in Michigan on all aspects of feeding, eating, and weight gain,” said Megan H. Pesch, MD, clinical lecturer at C. S. Mott Children’s Hospital at the University of Michigan and a study lead author.

Pesch is also mother of 8-month-old, 3-year-old, and 5-year-old children.

“I am living it myself,” she told Healthline. “When I looked at [the data], I started to really be interested in picky eating because of what I was experiencing at home.”

Pesch said the children in the study fell into one of three categories from low to medium to high picky eating. These trait-like behaviors remained constant, suggesting a future trajectory of eating habits, but they didn’t measure what these families were or were not doing to intervene at home.

“There is so much pressure on parenting these days,” says Pesch.

And pressuring your child doesn’t help increase their likelihood of them eating certain foods. In fact, the study researchers said can actually make picky eating even more acute.

“Maybe they can just breathe a little bit more and take a bit of pressure off themselves in this area and know that maybe it’s a little bit of a good thing, and all the kids in this study were growing great, even if they were picky,” Pesch said.