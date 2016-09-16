Lack of rest, dehydration, poor diet, and exposure to throngs of strangers is a recipe for illness.

Imagine you’ve been traveling from state to state to state.

You’re not getting enough sleep, and maybe you’re not eating the healthiest of foods.

You’re also shaking hands with hundreds of strangers, making yourself vulnerable to any illnesses they might have.

Now, say you’ve been doing that for months under stressful conditions.

If you were, then you’d be leading a life like presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.

The health of the two contenders for the White House has come under scrutiny this week after Clinton was diagnosed with pneumonia, and both candidates released medical records.

In this fall’s presidential race, both candidates are expected to have busy campaign schedules.

That would wear down most people, not to mention a 68-year-old woman and a 70-year-old man.

“It would take a physical toll on anybody,” Dr. Randy Wexler, M.P.H., F.A.A.F.P., associate professor of family medicine at The Ohio State University, told Healthline. “It places a stress on the body and when the body is under stress it compromises the immune system.”

