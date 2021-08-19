Share on Pinterest BiPAP and CPAP machines made by Philips Respironics are being recalled. Nicole Sy / Getty Images Popular BiPAP and CPAP machines made by Philips Respironics are being recalled over chemicals in the devices.

Chemicals in the foam in the machine could break down and cause long term health issues.

The recall has impacted 2 million people in the United States. Philips Respironics recalled several sleep apnea machines over concerns that people could be inhaling cancer-causing chemicals through a type of foam that’s embedded in the devices. The foam is used to reduce the sounds and vibrations emitted by the devices. According to Philips, the foam may break down into small particles. These can then be inhaled and lead to short-term and long-term health issues. The recall , which includes bilevel positive airway pressure (BiPAP) and continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) sleep apnea devices, impacts approximately 2 million people in the United States. The company said it would either replace or repair the affected devices within 1 year. In the meantime, some people are being advised to stop using their Philips breathing devices and opt for an alternative. Other people are being advised to continue use of the devices, as the benefits outweigh the potential risks. “If you have been affected by this recall, it is important to check in with your doctor before completely discontinuing use of your device — especially if you have not yet obtained an alternative,” Dr. Abbas Anwar, an otolaryngologist and head and neck surgeon at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, California, told Healthline.

What to know about the recall The CPAP and BiPaP machines work by pushing air into the lungs of people with sleep apnea, a sleep disorder in which breathing intermittently stops. Left untreated, sleep apnea can put people at risk for hypertension, heart failure, increased risk of heart attack and stroke, and decreased quality of life, according to Dr. Kunal Agarwal, a sleep medicine specialist with Nanticoke Memorial Hospital in Seaford, Delaware. The recalled machines were made with a type of foam that may degrade over time and release carcinogens that could be inhaled by the user. There was no malfunction detected in the majority of the machines, Agarwal said. The foam degradation, which can break down into black debris, may be accelerated in environments with high heat and high humidity. The manufacturer also suspects certain cleaning products, specifically ozone-based cleaning devices, may cause the degradation of foam. “I advise patients to not use such cleaning methods. The device should only be cleaned following the manufacturer’s recommended cleaning instructions,” Agarwal said. If you have one of the affected devices, consult your healthcare professional to determine the best course of action. “Depending on your condition, these options may include discontinuing use of the device and finding a replacement,” Anwar said. Similar devices are offered by ResMed, 3B Medical, and Fisher & Paykel, Anwar added. In some situations, however, the benefits may outweigh the risks, and the best option may be to continue using the Philips device. Everyone impacted by the recall should contact Philips to register their device and be put on a waitlist for a replacement.

What are the health risks of using the recalled machines? There may be short-term and long-term health risks linked to using the affected devices. “The short-term risks of inhaling these particles include things like headache, skin irritation and allergic reactions, as well as respiratory tract irritation that can lead to cough and shortness of breath,” Anwar said. According to the recall, some people may also experience eye and skin irritation along with nausea or vomiting. Long-term use may increase a person’s risk for developing asthma. There may also be carcinogenic effects to critical organs, like the liver and kidneys, Anwar said. “We, unfortunately, do not know exactly how high the risk is of the complications mentioned in the recall, but there have been no deaths as a result of these issues,” Anwar said.