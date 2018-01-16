Pfizer pulls out of research efforts involving the disease. Alzheimer’s organizations hope this isn’t a trend and recent scientific progress will continue.

What’s the future for Alzheimer’s disease research?

That may be a question some Alzheimer’s patients’ advocates are asking after one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies announced it will no longer research new drugs to treat Alzheimer’s disease.

Earlier this month, Dr. Mikael Dolsten, president of Pfizer Worldwide Research and Development, wrote in a statement sent to NPR, “We recognize the immense disappointment in the broader community, and we share this. At a personal level, many of us have seen first-hand the devastation of Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.”

Dolsten said that, due to recent setbacks, Pfizer’s research efforts “were simply not making the progress necessary to translate into truly transformational therapies for patients.”

The news means that the company will likely eliminate 300 positions from its neuroscience discovery and early development programs, reallocating the money spent on research.

In its statement, Pfizer officials added the company will “continue to fully support” development on tanezumab and Lyrica, two treatments that target chronic pain, as well as programs researching rare neurological diseases.

However, its current research efforts for Alzheimer’s will be coming to an end.

One reason appears to be the lack of new drugs that have developed from clinical trials and other research.

In fact, as Healthline reported last year, there hasn’t been a new Alzheimer’s drug in 10 years.

For Pfizer, there’ve been a number of setbacks in research in this field, according to a Reuters report. This includes the 2012 announcement that the drug bapineuzumab had failed to help people with mild to moderate Alzheimer’s.

Over the past 20 years, Pfizer sponsored at least 99 trials of 24 potential Alzheimer’s drugs. Only Aricept was approved, according to a report in Newsweek.

That’s a lot of investment money that doesn’t lead to marketable products.

The Pfizer announcement did send some shockwaves through the Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s communities.

“The report of Pfizer’s decision to end its Alzheimer’s drug research and trials is a gut punch to the millions of people with Alzheimer’s, their caregivers and families let alone the folks that will be losing their jobs,” Jeff Borghoff, who’s getting treatment now for early onset Alzheimer’s, told Newsweek.

There’s a fear this might become a trend.

“Other pharmaceutical companies are also weighing this option and if the biggest of the bunch decides to exit the party, it might have a ripple effect on the others,” James Beck, PhD, the chief scientific officer at the Parkinson’s Foundation, also told Newsweek.

In a statement, the Alzheimer’s Association — the largest nonprofit funder of Alzheimer’s disease research — announced their “disappointment” with the decision. They note that “much of the knowledge we have gained about potential new treatments have been from clinical trials that have failed to meet end points.”

While the Pfizer news is a definite setback, it shouldn’t overshadow the positive momentum generated in recent years when it comes to Alzheimer’s research, according to an Alzheimer’s Association representative interviewed by Healthline.