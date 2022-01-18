Share on Pinterest Juan Monino/Getty Images

Multi-system inflammation syndrome (MIS-C) causes inflammation in the lungs, kidneys, and other parts of the body.

The disease is rare, but it has been manifesting in adults and children after they develop COVID-19.

Researchers say the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine can reduce the risk of MIS-C in children with COVID-19 by as much as 91 percent.

Experts say vaccines can also help lower the risk of other COVID-19 related ailments.

Children who receive two doses of a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine have a significantly lower risk of developing multi-system inflammation syndrome (MIS-C) after contracting the novel coronavirus, new research from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggests.

MIS-C is a rare but potentially deadly inflammatory disease that attacks the body’s vital organs and can get severe enough for a person to be put on a ventilator.

Research shows that Black, Asian, and Latino children are also at a higher risk of the disease than other ethnicities.

“This is a new syndrome that has not been seen with other virus infections,” said Dr. Mark Sawyer, FAAP, an infectious disease specialist at Rady Children’s Hospital and a professor of clinical pediatrics at the University of California at San Diego.

“It is thought to relate to the enhanced immune response that SARS-CoV-2 elicits in both adults and children,” he said. “This is manifested in adults by worsening illness in some people around 1 week after the start of symptoms. In children, it is manifested as MIS-C. MIS-C is characterized by inflammation in the lungs, gastrointestinal tract, kidneys, liver, skin, muscles, and sometimes the brain.”

Notably, MIS-C can occur in children who’ve developed COVID-19 but don’t have symptoms, meaning the inflammatory reaction is the first sign they have COVID-19.

“It is not known exactly why SARS-CoV-2 elicits this brisk immune response,” Sawyer told Healthline. “Both children with MIS-C and adults with severe COVID are often treated with steroids or other medication to blunt the immune response. There is concern that this widespread inflammation can lead to chronic health problems.”