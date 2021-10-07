Share on Pinterest Patrick van Katwijk/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Pfizer and BioNTech formally requested emergency approval of their COVID-19 vaccines for children 5 to 11 years old.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is fully approved for people 16 years old and older and is available under emergency use for adolescents ages 12 to 15 years old.

Pfizer and BioNTech said in September that no serious side effects were found during the vaccine trial for 5- to 11-year-olds.

Pfizer and BioNTech asked the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Oct. 7 to authorize emergency use of their COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5 to 11 years old.

The FDA’s vaccine advisory committee is expected to meet on Oct. 26 to discuss the data submitted by the companies supporting the use of the vaccines in this age group.

“With new cases in children in the U.S. continuing to be at a high level, this submission is an important step in our ongoing effort against COVID-19,” Pfizer said Oct. 7 on Twitter.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is fully approved for people 16 years old and older and is available under an emergency use authorization (EUA) for adolescents ages 12 to 15 years old.

In September, the companies released results from a phase 2 and 3 trial showing that the vaccine was safe and generated a “robust” immune response in children 5 to 11 years old.

This study included 2,268 children from the United States and several other countries. They received two doses of the vaccine about 21 days apart.

The dose used in the trial — 10 micrograms — is a third of that used for people 12 years and older.

Researchers measured children’s immune response by looking at the level of neutralizing antibodies in their blood.

“These results — the first from a pivotal trial of any COVID-19 vaccine in this age group — were comparable to those recorded in a previous Pfizer-BioNTech study in people 16 to 25 years of age, who were immunized with 30 microgram doses,” the companies said in a statement.

They plan to submit the data from the full phase 3 trial to a scientific peer-reviewed publication.