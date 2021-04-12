Share on Pinterest Vaccines may be available for children as young as 12 this summer. Jokic/Getty Images A clinical trial showed that the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective for younger adolescents.

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for people over the age of 16.

The pharmaceutical companies are now asking the FDA to allow vaccinations in children as young as 12. All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Visit our coronavirus hub and follow our live updates page for the most recent information on the COVID-19 pandemic. Drugmaker Pfizer Inc. and German partner BioNTech asked the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on April 9 to expand the emergency approval of their COVID-19 vaccine to include its use in adolescents ages 12 to 15. This comes a week after the drugmakers said in a news release that a phase 3 clinical trial found that the vaccine is safe and effective and produced robust antibody responses in this age group. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is currently approved in the United States for use in people 16 years or older. This is the age range included in initial clinical trials of the vaccine. If the FDA expands the emergency use authorization (EUA) to include younger adolescents, it will move the United States closer to achieving herd immunity, according to experts. Dr. Christina Johns, senior medical advisor for PM Pediatrics, says this is a very exciting development, both for protecting children and for ending the pandemic. “This means we are one step closer to vaccinating the rest of the population that we need to vaccinate in order to get closer to herd immunity,” she said, “so that we can really defeat this virus.” The companies plan to request similar authorizations in other countries in the coming weeks, reports Reuters, including in Canada, where the vaccine is approved for use in people 16 years or older.

Study finds vaccine effective in younger adolescents The Pfizer-BioNTech study of 2,260 younger adolescents released last month found that the vaccine had 100 percent efficacy against symptomatic infection in children ages 12 to 15. This study used the same two-shot regimen that is being used in adults. The study also found that younger adolescents who received the vaccine produced more coronavirus antibodies than 16- to 25-year-olds in an earlier study. Vaccine side effects were similar to what was seen in this older age group. The initial clinical trial in people age 16 and older found that the vaccine had 95 percent efficacy at preventing symptomatic COVID-19. Updated data from this trial showed that 6 months after the second dose, the vaccine efficacy remained high, about 91 percent. While vaccine trials in children were slow to get started, several are now underway. Pfizer’s pediatric study is enrolling children 6 months to 11 years old. Moderna has an adolescent trial in progress and is recruiting children 6 months to 11 years old for another study. Johnson and Johnson recently expanded testing of its vaccine to include adolescents 12 to 17 years old. Earlier this month, the University of Oxford paused a trial in children and teens of the vaccine it co-developed with AstraZeneca as regulators review rare cases of blood clots in adults who received the vaccine. While there’s a good chance that the FDA will grant an EUA for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for younger adolescents before school starts in the fall, results from the other trials will not be available for several months.