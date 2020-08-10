Share on Pinterest Even without symptoms people can carry the virus that causes COVID-19. Getty Images

New findings add to the growing belief that asymptomatic carriers may potentially be able to spread the virus just as readily as those with symptoms.

More research is needed to better understand how much of a role asymptomatic carriers play in outbreaks.

New research from South Korea has found that people with an infection with the new coronavirus who don’t have any symptoms carry just as much virus in their throats, lungs, and noses as those who do have symptoms.

The study , which published Thursday in JAMA Internal Medicine, also discovered that on average, it took asymptomatic people 17 days to test negative for the virus after diagnosis, whereas it took symptomatic people 19 to 20 days.

There’s been a lot of debate and confusion throughout the pandemic regarding the role of people without symptoms, or “asymptomatic carriers.”

Some experts have suspected that people without symptoms have caused the new coronavirus, named SARS-CoV-2, to spread more readily in communities.

Other evidence suggests that people who have an infection without any symptoms may actually spread the virus less, considering they likely sneeze and cough less.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has stated that though asymptomatic spread is possible, it’s not thought to be the main route of transmission.

These new findings add to the growing belief that asymptomatic carriers may potentially be able to spread the virus just as readily as those who do have symptoms.

“The study does provide more evidence that asymptomatic individuals do harbor the virus, but you have to have a mechanism for the virus to get from one person to another,” Dr. Amesh Adalja, an infectious disease physician and senior scholar for Johns Hopkins University Center for Health Security, told Healthline.

“It is clear that presymptomatic and asymptomatic transmission occurs in certain contexts, but we still don’t quite understand fully what governs this type of transmission,” Adalja added.