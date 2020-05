Experts say people with rheumatoid arthritis can feel the painful symptoms of the ailment years before they are diagnosed. Share on Pinterest Joint stiffness and muscle pain are among the symptoms people with rheumatoid arthritis feel, even before diagnosis. Getty Images Michael Hart said he had debilitating symptoms for five years before receiving a formal rheumatoid arthritis diagnosis. “I was disabled before I was disabled,” said Hart, who lives in Pittsburgh and is now on disability. Hart told Healthline the diagnosis and the process that came along with it took much longer than he would have liked. This seems to be a common complaint among people with rheumatoid arthritis (RA). Some, like Caroline Potter of Virginia, had to wait nearly a decade for a proper diagnosis. “I knew I was in extreme pain and feeling generally sick and unwell, but I didn’t know what was wrong,” she told Healthline. “I saw every kind of doctor from my general [practitioner] to a pain management doctor, a hematologist, endocrinologist, psychologist, and finally a rheumatologist — two, actually. It took me over eight years of tests and doctors to get a diagnosis when I was having symptoms for almost ten.” Potter said the delay in figuring out what was wrong with her made her begin to question her sanity and what other people thought of her. Both Hart and Potter reported symptoms such as fatigue, joint stiffness, joint swelling, joint and muscle pain, along with general complaints like brain fog, feeling drained, and occasional fevers. Hart said his “bones ached” all the time.

RA symptoms before diagnosis Hart and Potter aren’t alone. A frustrating waiting period for an RA diagnosis seems to be the norm. A new study has revealed that many people who are eventually diagnosed with the painful inflammatory autoimmune disease have been affected by debilitating functional limitations and disease-related disability for up to a year or two before RA is formally diagnosed. A person with RA may face difficulties performing a number of simple tasks. They include walking, dressing, cleaning, and even eating or cooking. “RA is a systemic illness and RA-associated inflammation may cause carpal tunnel syndrome or affect the eyes, heart, and lungs, as well as other organs, leading to disability,” Dr. Charles Weaver, an oncologist who runs the RA Connection and Cancer Connect websites, told Healthline His assessment coincides with the recent study, which was published in the June issue of the Mayo Clinic Proceedings journal. The idea that everyday functional disability may precede RA diagnosis even two years ahead of time “is a new finding and a finding that is quite intriguing,” Dr. Elena Myasoedova, PhD, a Mayo Clinic rheumatologist and the study’s primary author said in a statement. “It may reflect an accumulation of symptoms between the time of first onset and the time required for providers to actually diagnose patients.”