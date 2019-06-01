Experts say people with rheumatoid arthritis can feel the painful symptoms of the ailment years before they are diagnosed.

Michael Hart said he had debilitating symptoms for five years before receiving a formal rheumatoid arthritis diagnosis.

“I was disabled before I was disabled,” said Hart, who lives in Pittsburgh and is now on disability.

Hart told Healthline the diagnosis and the process that came along with it took much longer than he would have liked.

This seems to be a common complaint among people with rheumatoid arthritis (RA). Some, like Caroline Potter of Virginia, had to wait nearly a decade for a proper diagnosis.

“I knew I was in extreme pain and feeling generally sick and unwell, but I didn’t know what was wrong,” she told Healthline. “I saw every kind of doctor from my general [practitioner] to a pain management doctor, a hematologist, endocrinologist, psychologist, and finally a rheumatologist — two, actually. It took me over eight years of tests and doctors to get a diagnosis when I was having symptoms for almost ten.”

Potter said the delay in figuring out what was wrong with her made her begin to question her sanity and what other people thought of her.

Both Hart and Potter reported symptoms such as fatigue, joint stiffness, joint swelling, joint and muscle pain, along with general complaints like brain fog, feeling drained, and occasional fevers.

Hart said his “bones ached” all the time.