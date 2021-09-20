Share on Pinterest Some screenings for atherosclerosis can miss non-calcified deposits in blood vessels. Getty Images Researchers say atherosclerosis can still be a risk for people who have no known heart disease.

That’s because screening done for the disease can sometimes miss non-calcified deposits in blood vessels.

Experts say more advanced tests should be used when assessing a person’s heart health. Heart disease is often called a “silent killer.” That description is backed up by a new study showing that even many people who have no symptoms can have potentially deadly atherosclerosis, or hardening of the arteries. Researchers in Sweden said that more than 42 percent of study participants ages 50 to 64 who had no known heart disease were found to have some degree of fatty deposits in their blood vessels. Dr. Donald Lloyd-Jones, the chair of the department of preventive medicine at Northwestern Medicine in Illinois and the president of the American Heart Association, told Healthline that the research is important because it looks at the general population rather than just people with known risk of heart disease. Lloyd-Jones said the findings were not surprising, “given the prevalence of risk factors in our society, that these middle-aged people have some degree of atherosclerosis.”

The importance of the study The research, published today in the journal Circulation, found that while common screening tests for atherosclerosis capture calcium-containing plaques in the arteries, they can miss non-calcified deposits. “Measuring the amount of calcification is important, yet it does not give information about non-calcified atherosclerosis, which also increases heart attack risk,” said Dr. Göran Bergström, the lead study author and a professor and senior consultant in clinical physiology in the department of molecular and clinical medicine at the University of Gothenburg’s Institute of Medicine in Sweden. “It is important to know that silent coronary atherosclerosis is common among middle-aged adults, and it increases sharply with sex, age, and risk factors,” he said. Cardiac CT scans are commonly used as part of assessing cardiac risk. The cross-sectional scan of the blood vessels yields what’s known as a coronary artery calcification (CAC) score, which can range from 0 to 400. The higher the number, the greater the risk of having a heart attack in the next 10 years. Yet the study by Bergström and colleagues found that even some people with a low CAC score can have significant atherosclerosis. “Someone experiencing chest pain may seem safe if they have a CAC score of zero but could still be at risk,” Dr. Renee Bullock-Palmer, a cardiologist and the director of Non-Invasive Cardiac Imaging at Deborah Heart and Lung Center in New Jersey, told Healthline.