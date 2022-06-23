Share on Pinterest Experts say overusing or underutilizing asthma inhalers can lead to other health issues. MixMedia/Getty Images

About 25 million people in the United States have asthma.

Researchers say about one-fourth of them overuse their rescue inhalers.

They say another one-fourth underuse their preventive inhalers.

Experts say people with asthma need to be better informed about when to use inhalers.

More than one-fourth of people with asthma overuse SABA (or rescue) inhalers.

Another one-fourth of underuse corticosteroid (or preventive) inhalers, leading to an increased risk of severe asthma attacks.

That’s according to a new study by researchers at the Clinical Effectiveness Group at Queen Mary University in London who analyzed more than 700,000 patient records from 117 general medical practices.

They found that:

26 percent of people with asthma were overprescribed SABA inhalers

25 percent of those people were underusing preventive corticosteroid inhalers

The researchers calculated that helping people who use more than 12 SABA inhalers per year reduce their use to less than 12 could result in 70 percent fewer asthma-related hospital admissions for that group.

“This is an interesting study and seems to bring to light an important issue,” Dr. David Erstein, an allergist and immunologist working with Advanced Dermatology PC in New York, told Healthline. “I think people tend to not think about their breathing until they develop symptoms. Because the preventative inhalers don’t offer immediate help, they turn to their rescue inhaler.”

SABAs are short-acting beta-agonists for use as needed, such as during an acute asthma attack.

“They work by relaxing the airway muscles and allowing the airway to dilate, relieving shortness of breath,” Dr. Fady Youssef, a pulmonologist, internist, and critical care specialist at MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center in California. “They don’t provide long-term disease control, just immediate symptomatic relief. Inhaled corticosteroids are a cornerstone in treating asthma and provide symptom relief as well as long-term control and reduction in the rate of exacerbations.”

Past studies have also looked at this issue.

The 2008-2010 Medical Expenditure Panel Survey , for example, found that nearly 15 percent of the asthma population in the United States used more than one SABA per month. About 60 percent used daily long-term control medications but still required significant use of quick-relief inhalers.

“When asthma is well controlled, the frequency of SABAs should be two or fewer days per week,” Joyce Baker, MBA, RRT, a fellow of the American Association for Respiratory Care, told Healthline.