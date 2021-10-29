Share on Pinterest Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images Given their increased risk, people with severe mental illness are also eligible to receive a booster shot for COVID-19.

Physical and mental health go hand in hand, and research consistently points to a strong mind-body connection.

In 2019, the CDC estimated that approximately 1 in 5 adults in the United States (51.5 million) lived with a mental illness. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) added mental health disorders, including depression and schizophrenia, to the list of health conditions that increase people’s risk of developing severe COVID-19. The addition, made on Oct. 14, highlights the importance for individuals with mood disorders to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Given their increased risk, people with severe mental illness are also eligible to receive a booster shot. In 2019, the CDC estimated that approximately 1 in 5 adults in the United States (51.5 million) lived with a mental illness, 13.1 million of whom had a serious mental illness that significantly interferes with a person’s life and ability to function. Data suggests these estimates have increased substantially since 2019, as the pandemic triggered unrelenting stress about COVID, job and school closures along with economic and financial instability. “Research over the past year and a half has also found that, outside of age, schizophrenia is one of the greatest risk factors for COVID-19 related death . I’m encouraged to see the CDC recognize this in a way that will greatly benefit communities that are overlooked all too often,” says Benjamin Miller, PsyD, a mental health expert and president of Well Being Trust.

Why is mental illness a risk factor for COVID? While it’s not clear exactly why mood disorders make someone more susceptible to severe COVID-19, scientists believe there are multiple contributing factors. “Possibilities do include some effect on the immune system, and the toll of the chronic stress placed on the body by psychiatric illness,” says Dr. Gail Saltz, a clinical associate professor of psychiatry at New York-Presbyterian Hospital and host of the “How Can I Help?” podcast. According to Dr. Kristin Francis, a child and adolescent inpatient psychiatrist with the Huntsman Mental Health Institute at the University of Utah, there are also a lot of health inequities seen in people with serious mental health issues. Individuals with severe mood disorders often face barriers accessing healthcare and have difficulties affording medication that can improve their condition. Many experience housing instability, lack financial security, are exposed to racial injustices, and experience food insecurity, which can ultimately diminish their immune response, says Francis. The symptoms related to certain mental health disorders may diminish a person’s willingness to get vaccinated or lead them to engage in riskier behaviors that may increase their chances of being exposed to COVID-19. COVID-19 is also known to trigger neurological problems, potentially through the inflammation that it can afflict within the brain. “We’ve also seen studies show that COVID-19 patients experience increased depression, anxiety and even dementia within 3 months of their diagnosis,” Miller said. Physical and mental health go hand in hand, and research consistently points to a strong mind-body connection. “This inseparable relationship means we have to address the issues of our minds at the same time as our bodies. You cannot truly be physically healthy if you’re not mentally healthy and vice versa,” Miller said.

What does this mean for booster shots? The addition of mental health disorders to the CDC’s list of high-risk conditions signifies that people with certain mood disorders are eligible to get a booster shot. “People with significant major depression, bipolar disorder or schizophrenia should get a booster shot, 6 months or more after their last dose,” says Saltz. Francis recommends that patients experiencing mental illness choose the booster shot they’re most comfortable with or whatever they are offered if they don’t have a preference. According to Saltz, those with a severe mental illness should acknowledge they have a greater chance of experiencing severe outcomes from COVID-19 and wear a well-fitted mask in high-risk settings and avoid crowded public places when possible.