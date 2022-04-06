Share on Pinterest People who test positive for COVID-19 have a higher risk of type 2 diabetes, researchers say. Westend61/Getty Images

Researchers report that people with diabetes have a higher risk of developing more serious COVID-19 symptoms.

They also report that people who have had COVID-19 have a higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

Experts say the two conditions are connected because they have similar underlying conditions.

They say people who’ve had COVID-19 can lower their risk of developing type 2 diabetes by losing excess weight, eating a healthy diet, and getting sufficient exercise.

COVID-19 and diabetes can create a double-edged sword.

On the one hand, diabetes can increase your risk of developing severe COVID-19 symptoms.

On the other hand, contracting COVID-19 can increase your chances of developing type 2 diabetes for up to a year after recovery, according to a new study published in the journal The Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology.

Researchers report those study participants who had COVID-19 were 40 percent more likely to develop type 2 diabetes than a control group, even those with no prior risk factors for diabetes. The likelihood grew for people who had serious COVID-19 symptoms that required hospitalization or intensive care.

The researchers looked at data from people from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. The scientists compared people who had COVID-19 to those who did not develop the disease within the same period. The results indicated that 1 to 2 percent of people with COVID-19 develop diabetes.

While this may sound like a small fraction of people, the number of COVID-19 cases in the United States makes it problematic. With more than 80 million cases in the U.S., between 800,000 and 1.6 million people could develop type 2 diabetes that may not have had the condition otherwise.

These are sobering numbers, but the other side of the sword is also troubling experts.