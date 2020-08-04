Share on Pinterest Experts say touching your face less reduces your risk for contracting the virus that causes COVID-19. Getty Images

Researchers say people who wear face coverings like masks tend to touch their faces less.

Other researchers found the same thing was true for healthcare professionals who wear masks.

Experts say the new coronavirus can spread after people touch openings on their face, such as their nose and mouth.

Some opponents of wearing masks say the face coverings increase the risk of getting COVID-19 by causing people to touch their faces more.

But a new study finds the opposite is true.

And that could mean even more protection from infection for people who wear masks.

Researchers at Sun Yat-sen University in Guangzhou, China, reviewed video surveillance footage to track the mask-wearing and face-touching behaviors of 4,699 individuals before the COVID-19 pandemic as well as 2,887 individuals during the pandemic.

The study researchers concluded that government mandates increased mask-wearing behavior, which in turn “was associated with reduced face-touching behavior, especially touching of the eyes, nose, and mouth, which may prevent contact transmission of COVID-19 among the general population in public areas.”

Fabric masks were associated with reduced face-touching behaviors to a similar degree as surgical masks.

Face-touching was defined as touching the face with hands, cellphones, and other items as well as eating.

Face areas were divided into the forehead and the areas around the eyes, nose, cheek, and mouth. Research has shown the new coronavirus enters the body through mucous membranes such as those found in the mouth, nose, and eyes.

Before COVID-19, the study found about 1 in 10 study participants touched their faces in South Korea (11 percent), Western Europe (11 percent), and the United States (12 percent).

People in China (4 percent) and Japan (4 percent) were far less likely to touch their faces.

During the pandemic, face-touching in China decreased to 1 percent, in South Korea to 2 percent, and in Western Europe to 6 percent.

Videos of activity in public areas, such as public transportation, streets, and parks, were compiled from China, Japan, South Korea, Western Europe, and the United States.

Mask and touching behaviors were only observed in outdoor areas. Behaviors in enclosed and indoor spaces wasn’t considered.