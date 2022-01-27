Share on Pinterest Blood pressure is one of the factors that can impact people with mental health issues. mixetto/Getty Images

Researchers say people with psychiatric conditions such as depression have a higher risk of dying from diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and chronic lung conditions.

Experts say people living with mental illness can have higher blood pressure, higher levels of stress, and other factors that can impact overall health.

They also note there are social factors such as economic status, substance use, and healthcare access that can come into play.

Individuals with diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and other ailments have twice the risk of dying if they also have a psychiatric condition such as depression.

A study published on Jan. 27 reports that even after adjusting for socioeconomic factors and body mass index, psychiatric comorbidities were associated with increased rates of premature mortality and suicide in those with chronic lung disease, heart health issues, and diabetes.

Researchers from the University of Oxford in England said they used electronic health records to investigate more than 1 million people diagnosed with those conditions.

They reported that more than 7 percent of the participants died from all causes within 5 years, and less than 1 percent died from suicide.

They noted the rates were more than double for participants with psychiatric comorbidities than those without comorbidities.

Noncommunicable diseases such as cancer, chronic respiratory disease, cardiovascular disease, and diabetes are the leading cause of both death and disability globally.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), noncommunicable diseases are responsible for 15 million people worldwide dying prematurely every year before age 70.

The Oxford study found that psychiatric disorders were associated with higher rates of all-cause mortality compared with those with noncommunicable diseases who didn’t have psychiatric disorders.

The elevated risk varied based on psychiatric disorders. The risk of mortality increased by between 8 and 10 percent in those with substance use disorder and between 5 and 8 percent in those with depression.