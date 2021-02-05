Share on Pinterest Adults in the United States say they’re feeling higher levels of stress than they were a year ago when the COVID-19 pandemic began. Sarah Mason/Getty Images New research finds adults in the United States are feeling their highest levels of stress since the pandemic began last year.

Experts say the majority of the nation is experiencing collective trauma at this point.

Prolonged stress can affect both mental and physical health.

Experts also say focusing on “basic self-care strategies,” such as well-balanced eating and sleeping routines, and daily exercise can help combat the negative effects of prolonged stress. All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Visit our coronavirus hub and follow our live updates page for the most recent information on the COVID-19 pandemic. People in the United States are living under a mountain of stress, from a pandemic that shows no signs of abating to political unrest and economic instability. As we near the one-year marker for the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States, adults throughout the nation are reporting their highest stress levels since the start of the health crisis early last year. The new survey “Stress in America: January 2021 Stress Snapshot” from the American Psychological Association (APA) offers a view into how this collective stress caused by the pandemic and its related social and cultural upheaval is affecting us. “Nobody is immune to the stress that’s happening right now, different people are experiencing different levels of stress overall,” said C. Vaile Wright, PhD, APA’s senior director of health care innovation. “We just weren’t built to maintain this level of stress and hypervigilance and hyperarousal for this length of time.” Wright told Healthline that given people are reporting their highest levels of stress since the beginning of the pandemic, people are showing “a lot of stress-related symptoms and emotions.” Faced with the pandemic and political and economic uncertainties, “we are almost at a breaking point of so many stressors, with many of them out of our control.”

Experiencing ‘collective trauma’ The survey was conducted online by The Harris Poll on behalf of the APA. It ran from Jan. 21 to 25 and questioned 2,076 people 18 and older in the United States. The survey revealed 84 percent of adults in the United States say the country has “serious societal issues” that need to be addressed. It also found the average stress level of respondents over the course of the prior month to be 5.6 on a scale of 1 to 10, with 1 being “little to no stress” and 10 standing at “a great deal of stress.” This is higher than stress levels from other APA “Stress in America” surveys conducted since last April. Zeroing in further, 84 percent of adults said they experienced at least one emotion tied to prolonged stress in the prior 2 weeks, with the most common being anxiety at 47 percent, sadness at 44 percent, and anger at 39 percent. And 67 percent said that the challenges the United States is facing now is “overwhelming.” “I think we’ve sort of seen this progression over the last three to four to five years, with people really reporting stress driven by national-level kinds of issues,” Wright said. “Whereas before, it was more work, family life, money, those sorts of things that we have some more control over more or less.” “We are as a nation experiencing this collective trauma at this point,” she said. There was some optimism, though. About 9 in 10 adults said they hope the country will move toward a place of unity. Wright said this particularly stood out to her because it shows the “large majority of Americans regardless of party affiliation want to move toward unity.” It makes sense that this is a desire shared by many. The survey shows that 81 percent of respondents cited the “future of our nation” as a significant source of stress, while 80 percent and 74 percent pointed to the pandemic and political unrest, respectively. The report also shows that 66 percent of adults said the breach at the Capitol on Jan. 6 was a significant stressor. As with most aspects of American life, the survey showed how some groups are more vulnerable to stress than others. It found 74 percent of Black adults found the attack on the Capitol a source of stress versus 65 percent of white adults and 60 percent of Hispanic adults.

How this stress is impacting our health Dr. Michael Young, service chief of The Retreat at Sheppard Pratt, a psychiatric hospital in the Baltimore, Maryland, suburb of Towson, said that it was not a surprise that the survey revealed more than 4 in 5 adults in this country are displaying “signs of prolonged stress.” “I think one major factor involved is simply that confirmed COVID-19 cases have remained high, requiring restrictions to be maintained at very high levels across many parts of the country,” said Young, who was not affiliated with the survey. “Social connection is a fundamental source of well-being and renewal for most people, and the ongoing social restrictions from the pandemic continue to disrupt many of the well-established social routines,” he added. Young told Healthline that this cumulative buildup of stress can have a domino effect on our health. It can impact our physical health and well-being and emotional health. “Stress can negatively impact our immune system, cardiovascular health, and worsen the experience of chronic pain and other medical conditions,” he said. Dr. Judith Cuneo, associate director of clinical programs and an integrative obstetrician-gynecologist at the University of California San Francisco (UCSF) Osher Center for Integrative Medicine, said that stress can cause irritability and exacerbate one’s anxiety and fear. “Just a low or depressed mood, simply, sadness, can affect people’s resilience and over time that sort of chronic stress and low-level stress can begin to affect our health and reduce our immune function and worsen chronic diseases that are present and stress-related illnesses that are present,” said Cuneo, who was not affiliated with the survey. She said worsening chronic pain can impact our relationships with those we are close to and affect our ability to do day-to-day tasks, even our jobs — especially as many are dealing with the shifts associated with working from home as we shelter-in-place during the pandemic. “That low-level chronic stress can put us into that sympathetic nervous system activation, that ‘fight or flight’ stress reaction,” she told Healthline. “What follows is a cascade that happens that we may not be aware of, physical changes like our heart rate goes up, our blood pressure goes up, our hyperarousal deteriorates.” Cuneo said all of this leaves us anxious and we have less reliance to handle these stressors. We can develop maladaptive coping mechanisms, evolving our responses in sometimes unhealthy ways to respond to this stress.