David Berger teaches 12th grade English in Florida. He's fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but he's not comfortable asking his students if they are or asking them to wear face masks while at school. After returning to in-person schooling for the fall, Berger has watched fewer students wear masks every day. Now, he said about 1 in 10 students is wearing a mask at any given time. Last year, Berger's school district in Land O' Lakes — about a 20-minute drive from Tampa — would send out emails to staff when someone tested positive for COVID-19. "This year, they're not doing that," Berger told Healthline. "I know there have been cases this year, but I don't know how many." That level of uncertainty is being felt all over Florida. Just over half of eligible residents ages 12 and older are considered fully vaccinated in the state, even as the Delta variant continues to tear through primarily unvaccinated residents and visitors. That's of concern to many educators in the Sunshine State, especially after four teachers died of COVID-19 within 24 hours of each other in Broward County, which includes popular tourist destinations like Fort Lauderdale. "Within a 24-hour span, we had an assistant teacher pass away, a teacher at her school pass away, an elementary teacher pass away, and another teacher at a high school," Broward Teachers Union president Anna Fusco told CBS Miami.

Despite CDC recommendations, elected officials oppose safety measures Florida and Texas have been two states adamantly opposed to basic prevention methods during the pandemic — including their governors issuing orders that prohibited mandates that people wear masks while in public and working to increase vaccination rates. Instead, their policy more closely followed the conservative edict of “personal freedom” over recommendations from medical experts. Meanwhile, judges have been checking those governors, telling them they don’t have authoritarian control over what local health authorities can determine is in the best interest for their communities as the Delta variant continues to spread primarily among the unvaccinated. On July 30, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order banning school districts and other entities from mandating masks in schools, citing, among other unfounded claims, that “masking children may lead to negative health and societal ramifications.” But last week, a judge overruled that order, saying DeSantis overstepped his authority by preventing local jurisdictions from mandating masks in schools. Texas’ Gov. Greg Abbott issued a similar ban in his state, but the Texas Supreme Court affirmed a judge’s ruling that allowed cities and school districts to make their own rules. On Monday, August 30, the U.S. Department of Education announced it was opening a civil rights investigation to see if restrictions on mask mandates in five states — Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Utah — are violating the civil rights of disabled students.

Schools are already seeing COVID-19 cases increase School districts are now facing a more infectious and effective Delta variant, as even the most stringent of districts are now welcoming students back. Just in the last month, that sent 10,000 students in 14 states into quarantine after being exposed to someone who came in contact with the coronavirus, according to the Washington Post. That includes Palm Beach, where 160,000 students returned to campuses without mask mandates. It took only 2 days before 440 students and staff had to return home to quarantine. The district mandates masks on school property, but parents still have the option to let their children opt out, which means it’s more of a suggestion than a mandate. While children ages 11 and younger remain ineligible for any of the vaccines authorized by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says getting kids back into the classroom is a priority because students benefit from in-person learning. But, the CDC notes, in-person instruction should be done with basic precautions. That includes wearing face masks indoors, 3 feet of physical distance between students within classrooms, and testing, ventilation, handwashing, and other methods. The CDC continues to stress that there’s one quick way to control the coronavirus on school campuses: having all eligible students and adults fully vaccinated. “Vaccination is the leading public health prevention strategy to end the COVID-19 pandemic,” the CDC says in its guidance. “Promoting vaccination can help schools safely return to in-person learning as well as extracurricular activities and sports.” But not everyone is following that guidance, and it’s leading to some students — many who are still too young to get vaccinated — and staff developing COVID-19. A recent CDC report looked at how an unvaccinated elementary school teacher in Marin County, California transmitted the virus to a total of 27 people — including half of her 24 students — after showing COVID-19 symptoms and still working two days at the school. Despite local rules to wear a mask indoors, the teacher instead read aloud to the class without wearing a mask. “This outbreak of COVID-19 that originated with an unvaccinated teacher highlights the importance of vaccinating school staff members who are in close indoor contact with children ineligible for vaccination as schools reopen,” the report states.