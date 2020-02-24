Share on Pinterest Doctors report that only 1 in 4 children are getting the recommended 60 minutes of physical activity per day. Getty Images

The American Academy of Pediatrics has released a clinical report urging pediatricians to issue prescriptions for physical activity to kids.

It’s recommended that children get an hour of physical activity a day, but many kids in the United States aren’t meeting this threshold.

It’s important for parents and other family members to encourage healthy, active behaviors through role modeling.

Pediatricians are being urged to start writing “exercise prescriptions” for the children they see in their office.

That’s the recommendation of a report published today by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) titled Physical Activity Assessment and Counseling in Pediatric Clinical Settings.

In it, AAP officials encourage pediatricians to go beyond simply recommending that kids get exercise and take the step of actually issuing a prescription for physical activity.

“Currently, most pediatricians recommend that children get 60 minutes per day of physical activity, but this is not commonly elaborated upon or provided as a prescription,” Dr. Natalie D. Muth, a co-author of the clinical report who’s also a pediatrician and registered dietitian in California, told Healthline.

“Additionally, there is an important opportunity to consider physical activity as a routine part of the treatment plan for many conditions, such as ADHD,” she added.

Another pediatrician interviewed by Healthline agrees with the recommendations.

“In reading through the clinical report, what they do is recommend the prescription in the first 2 years,” Dr. David Fagan, vice chair of the department of pediatrics at Cohen Children’s Medical Center in New Hyde Park, New York, told Healthline.

“I think the reason they are going to that extreme is to promote the idea of physical literacy to impart on a family, even at that early age, the importance of being physically active,” he said.

Fagan also notes the report represents a shift toward more directly confronting the rising rates of childhood obesity.

“Previously, we’ve focused on healthy nutrition in combating obesity and then focusing on kind of eliminating the sedentary behaviors — gaming and things like that,” he said. “But this report states that we need to be more proactive in promoting activity.”