If approved, a new treatment for peanut allergy may enable kids to eat small amounts of peanuts without a severe allergic reaction.

For children with a peanut allergy, every bite of food outside the home stirs up anxiety.

Exposure to trace amounts of peanuts in cookies, cakes, or other foods from cross contamination can end with a severe allergic reaction and even hospitalization.

The results of a new study may lead to the approval of a new treatment that reduces the risk of these kinds of potentially deadly reactions, providing relief not just for children, but also for their parents.

The treatment is not a cure for peanut allergy. Nor is it designed to allow kids to eat entire peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. Instead, the goal is to allow them to tolerate small amounts of peanuts.

“Being able to safely eat one or two peanuts is a huge improvement in terms of kids’ quality of life — such as when they go to a friend’s house overnight or to a potluck, and they’re avoiding peanuts but could still accidentally ingest a small amount,” said Dr. Stephen Tilles, one of the study’s co-authors and past president of the American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology.

For many kids with a peanut allergy, this is enough protection.

“Some children don’t ever want to eat food with peanuts. They just want to be protected in case they get exposed to it,” said Dr. Tina Sindher, a clinical assistant professor at the Sean N. Parker Center for Allergy & Asthma Research at Stanford University, who was not involved in the study.

The results of the research were presented Sunday at the American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology in Seattle and published Monday in The New England Journal of Medicine.

In the study, 372 children with a known peanut allergy consumed an increasing amount of peanut protein every day for sixth months, starting with minute amounts. This was followed by six months at a “maintenance dose,” the equivalent of one peanut daily.

This type of treatment is known as oral immunotherapy and is designed to build up the immune system’s tolerance to an allergen.

After one year, over two-thirds of these 4- to 17-year-olds were able to consume 600 milligrams of peanut protein — the equivalent of two peanuts — during a food challenge “with no more than mild symptoms.”

In contrast, only 4 percent of 124 children who had been taking a non-peanut powder throughout the study — the placebo group — were able to tolerate the same amount of peanut protein.

Half of the children in the treatment group were also able to safely consume 1,000 milligrams of peanut protein during the food challenge.