Since it was authorized last year, Paxlovid has been used to treat COVID-19 in people who have certain high-risk factors.

Researchers now report that the medication is highly effective in adults over the age of 65 regardless of risk factors.

They note that the benefits to younger adults without risk factors are somewhat limited.

Paxlovid is a drug authorized by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat COVID-19 in adults and children 12 years and older who have certain high-risk factors.

A new study is now reporting that this medication can also reduce severe illness and hospitalizations in people over the age of 65, although the benefits for younger adults may be limited.

The researchers examined information on more than 100,000 people compiled from an Israeli health system. All those studied were at least 40 years old. The study results include:

There were 42,821 patients 65 and older. Among them, there were 11 people treated with Paxlovid who required hospitalization and 766 who did not receive Paxlovid who required hospitalization. Only two people who received treatment died from COVID-19, while 158 of those who did not receive treatment died.

There were 66,433 patients 40 to 64 years old. Seven people who received treatment required hospitalization, and 327 untreated patients required hospitalization. One person died in the treated group, compared to 16 in the untreated group.

People who did not have a previous COVID-19 diagnosis or hospitalization were most likely to need hospitalization in both groups.

The researchers concluded, “Our study suggests that during the Omicron surge, the rates of hospitalization and death due to COVID-19 were significantly lower among adults 65 years of age and older who had received treatment with nirmatrelvir [Paxlovid] than among younger adults who had received such treatment, regardless of previous immunity.”

“One important aspect to consider is what the study evaluated,” Dr. Maria Mora Pinzon, a research fellow at the American College of Preventive Medicine, told Healthline. “It evaluated the effect of nirmatrelvir on hospitalization and death. They did not examine the severity of symptoms or time to recovery, which are some of the things that patients and clinicians consider when deciding on medication for their patients.”

Some doctors believe the positive outweighs the negatives.

“Based on anecdotal evidence from my practice, I am still likely to prescribe,” Dr. Neal Patel, a family physician with Providence St. Joseph Hospital in Orange County California, told Healthline. “I felt it was still effective for people under 65 who had a sore throat, cough, congestion, body aches, and fever.”