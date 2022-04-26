Share on Pinterest Experts say there are plenty of Paxlovid supplies at pharmacies. Fabian Sommer/Picture Alliance via Getty Images

The antiviral medication Paxlovid has proven to be effective in preventing serious illnesses from COVID-19.

However, there is a large supply of the medication sitting on pharmacy shelves as consumers remain unaware of its availability.

Right now, only people with certain medical conditions can be prescribed the drug.

Experts say people who test positive for COVID-19 and are eligible for Paxlovid should ask their doctor to prescribe it.

Paxlovid is a potent antiviral drug that is nearly 90 percent effective at preventing severe COVID-19 and a lynchpin of President Joe Biden’s “Test to Treat” program aimed at spotting COVID-19 quickly and treating it before it becomes life threatening.

It has also been “strongly recommended” as a treatment by the World Health Organization.

However, many pharmacies report large quantities of the drug are sitting on shelves and doctors have been slow to prescribe it.

This may be partly because initial supples of Paxlovid were limited and sent only to areas of the country hardest hit by COVID-19. Production has ramped up, but many consumers remain unaware that the drug is available.

“At this time, most reports suggest that the supply is in excess of the demand,” said Dr. Fady Youssef, a pulmonologist, internist, and critical care specialist at MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center in California.

But it may not stay that way.

“We will need to prepare for the upcoming fall and winter with an anticipated surge in COVID cases,” Youssef told Healthline.

In addition, the Biden administration has unveiled plans to let the public as well as healthcare professionals know about the increased availability of Paxlovid. They noted that the use of the drug has doubled during the past few weeks.

The administration has also arranged to purchase 20 million treatment courses of the drug. It will be manufactured and distributed to pharmacies in the weeks and months ahead.