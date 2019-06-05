Surgeons are reducing patients’ need for prescription opioids after surgery by educating them about non-opioid alternatives.

When Dr. Richard Blondell first started practicing medicine 40 years ago, many of his patients approached pain with an “I can tough it out” attitude.

Even when they broke a bone or needed surgery, they’d turn down a pain medication with the prescription opioid called codeine.

The medication has been around since the 1950s, but patients were concerned about its addictive potential.

“People didn’t want those drugs because they thought they’d get hooked,” said Blondell, professor and vice chair for addiction medicine at the University at Buffalo. “Plus, tolerating pain in the World War II generation was just part of the deal.”

In the 1990s, with the increasing availability of prescription opioids — and heavy marketing by pharmaceutical companies making those drugs — pain became something to control at all costs.

But with drug overdose deaths from prescription opioids rising to over 17,000 in 2017, some surgeons are trying to shift patients’ expectations about the best way to manage pain after surgery.

“The goal of medicine is not to relieve every bit of pain,” said Blondell. “The goal is to make pain tolerable.”

This is being accomplished by educating patients about alternative methods of managing pain and by using prescription opioids only when absolutely needed.

The big question is whether patients will manage “toughing it out” like earlier generations did.

A new study suggests that, in many cases, the answer is yes.