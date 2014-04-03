In this latest study, British researchers have found that ketamine may help people whose depression is otherwise untreatable.

Ketamine has commonly been known as a party drug. But it could help some people who have severe depression. So say British researchers, who tested the drug in a new study.

The study, which was published in the Journal of Psychopharmacology, used ketamine intravenous infusions in people with treatment-resistant depression (TRD). The study was conducted in an NHS clinic by researchers at Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust and Oxford University.

In the study, 28 patients with uni- or bipolar TRD were treated over a period of three weeks. They received either three or six ketamine infusions for 40 minutes in the recovery room of a routine ECT clinic. Memory tests were carried out a few days after the final infusion. Patients relayed their mood symptoms on a daily basis by text or email.

In some cases, the antidepressant response took a second ketamine infusion to become noticeable. But three days after the last infusion, the depression scores had halved in 29 percent of the patients. In patients who responded to the treatment, the benefit lasted between 25 days and eight months (the median was 2.3 months).

