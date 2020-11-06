Share on Pinterest Parents in some areas are making pacts, promising to not get their kids tested for COVID-19 in order to avoid school closures or weeks in quarantine for other students. SolStock/Getty Images Groups of parents in some areas have been coming together, agreeing not to test their children for COVID-19 in order to avoid school closures .

. Experts say these pacts could increase community spread, thus leading to longer closures and even deaths .

. While most children have mild COVID-19 symptoms, some experience severe consequences and need to be monitored by doctors .

In late October 2020, news broke that parents across the country had come together with one common goal: keeping COVID-19 numbers down so that schools could remain open, after-school sports and activities could resume, and local businesses wouldn't have to face shutdowns due to rising numbers. In order to accomplish this goal, parents began urging each other to not get their children tested for COVID-19 if they began showing symptoms. In their minds, reduced testing would translate into reduced numbers, allowing life to continue as normally as possible. There's just one problem with that plan: It doesn't mean the risks of COVID-19 go away. Pediatrician Dr. Gigi Youngblood, from Children's of Alabama recently told Healthline that fatigue is ultimately behind the latest "mom code." "Everyone is tired of the day-to-day impact this pandemic has on virtually everyone's lives. No one is unaffected," Youngblood explained. "Most of us long to get back to our usual activities, including work, school, extracurriculars, and socializing." She said that parents are also worried about the effects of ongoing disruptions in education and socialization on their kids. They yearn for them to have something "normal" in this year that is anything but. Meanwhile, plenty more are facing economic stressors, making extended periods of quarantine and isolation especially difficult.

The potential dangers of avoiding testing Just because we can all relate to and understand the stresses parents are under, doesn’t mean choosing not to test kids is a good idea. Dr. Mayssa Abuali is a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Einstein Medical Center in Philadelphia. She says that a zero-testing “mom code” can cause additional spread within the community. “A child infected with COVID-19 can spread the virus to vulnerable family members such as elderly grandparents or family members with underlying health problems,” Abuali explained. “These vulnerable individuals can experience severe COVID-19 requiring hospitalization and are at high risk of dying from this virus.” While most children seem to fare pretty well against COVID-19, experiencing only mild symptoms, she went on to say there is a small subset that gets so sick they require ICU admission for respiratory support (oxygen or machines to help them breathe). By testing and testing early, Abuali said your child’s pediatrician can help monitor your child’s progress and help you assess whether or not they may need additional care. “Not knowing the cause of an illness does not change what is happening within the body,” Youngblood said. “We are in a situation where we have access to a test that can improve our ability to provide answers to stop the spread of a virus within a community and help guide parents in important decisions about their child’s health.” Youngblood explained that instead of skipping out on testing, what families really need right now is better education and organization. “We are still actively fighting the spread of profoundly inaccurate information about this virus and the effects of the disease it causes,” she said. “We need families to better understand the wide spectrum of outcomes we are seeing after COVID.” While the national narrative remains hyper-focused on loss of life, Youngblood said it’s important for parents to understand that there are many patients who may never be hospitalized, but will suffer for months because of this disease. Still, Youngblood recognizes the reasons parents may choose not to test their symptomatic children, and she says we need better organization to identify and provide resources to families as they navigate repeated school shutdowns, time out of work, and time away from their usual support networks. With those supports, parents may be less likely to agree to these no-testing pacts.

The benefits of testing One of the biggest reasons for testing, aside from identifying patients who may need additional care, is to help contain the virus. “We can box in this virus through mass rapid testing, contact tracing, and isolation of infected persons,” Abuali explained. “We cannot control this virus without knowing who is carrying it and thus spreading it.” As anxious as everyone is for this pandemic to end, testing is one of the tools we have to help make that happen as quickly as possible. By choosing not to use that tool, parents are only extending the amount of time we’ll be dealing with shutdowns and other inconveniences as a result of community spread. “More testing enables us to identify patients who are infected and help them avoid spreading it to their friends, teachers, coaches, and family members, especially those loved ones with underlying risk factors that set them up for prolonged or severe illness,” Youngblood explained.