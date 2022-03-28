Share on Pinterest Feeling overwhelmed or frustrated when making decisions is a common effect of extreme stress. Kike Arnaiz/Offset Images

COVID-19-related stress has led many Americans to feel decision fatigue, a phenomenon in which the ability to make decisions deteriorates.

People experiencing decision fatigue may have difficulty making even the most basic decisions, such as what to eat or what to wear.

Fatigue, frustration, anger, depression, and anxiety, when faced with decisions are all signs of decision fatigue.

For the past two years, the world has been in a near-constant state of being on edge. To stay safe from COVID-19, we’ve been faced with a number of complex decisions that have had repercussions not only for ourselves but for loved ones and society at large.

Experts say needing to make so many decisions at once, especially under stressful circumstances, can lead to decision fatigue, a phenomenon in which the ability to make decisions deteriorates.

“On average we will make more than 35,000 decisions a day,” said Ken Yeager, PhD, director of the Stress, Trauma and Resilience (STAR) Program in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Health at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. “Some require little attention like what will I wear today or what will I have for lunch. Others are much more complex and have greater weight in their impact.”

Yet, throughout the pandemic, even some of the smallest decisions often carried tremendous weight.

“In the beginning of the pandemic everyday decisions seemed overwhelming,” Yeager said. “Do I go to the store? Should we take the kids out in public, do we wear masks and gloves? Is it safe to go to the grocery store?”

As the pandemic progressed, most people became more comfortable with some decisions but less comfortable with others.

“For example do I get the vaccine or booster? Is it safe to fly? Should we cancel our vacation or our wedding or graduation party? For many, these decisions have felt like giving away bits and pieces of their life,” Yeager said.

For many, the result of so much stressful decision-making was exhaustion. One of the ways this extreme fatigue can manifest is having trouble making even simple decisions.

According to a survey from the American Psychological Association published in October 2021, 32 percent of Americans had trouble with even basic decision-making, such as what to wear or what to eat due to COVID-19-induced stress.

Younger age groups, parents of children 18 years or younger, and BIPOC individuals were more likely to report difficulty making decisions and higher pandemic-related stress.