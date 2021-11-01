Share on Pinterest aire images / Getty Images The number of people who got a liver transplant or were put on a transplant waiting list due to alcoholic hepatitis increased dramatically during the pandemic, according to a new study.

Alcoholic hepatitis is an inflammatory condition of the liver. It’s typically caused by long periods of regular heavy alcohol use. Binge drinking can worsen this condition.

Heavy drinking during the pandemic might be causing an increased need for liver transplants, researchers reported this week. They found that the number of people who were put on a liver transplant waiting list or who got a liver transplant due to alcoholic hepatitis was 50 percent higher than what was expected based on pre-pandemic trends. When the liver processes alcohol, it creates highly toxic chemicals that can trigger inflammation and damage liver cells. If the damage is severe enough, people may need a liver transplant to survive. Scientists don't know why some people who drink heavily develop alcoholic hepatitis and others don't.

Dramatic rise in need for liver transplants For this study, Michigan Medicine researchers looked at the number of waiting list registrations for a liver transplant and deceased donor liver transplants due to alcoholic hepatitis that occurred during and before the pandemic. They used waiting list and transplant data from the nonprofit United Network for Organ Sharing for the period March 2020 to January 2021. They also forecast how many transplants and registrations might have occurred during that same period based on data from a year earlier. Alcohol sales data came from the Census Bureau Monthly Retail Trade Report. During the first 10 months of the pandemic, waiting list registrations and liver transplants related to alcoholic hepatitis increased by more than 50 percent, compared with the forecasted numbers. Dr. Brian Lee,a hepatologist and liver transplant specialist with Keck Medicine of USC, who was not involved in the study, said this large of an increase in the need for liver transplants is “dramatic.” “I don’t think we’ve ever seen something like this before in the history of liver transplant or liver disease,” he said. The same trend was not seen with waiting list registrations or liver transplants due to alcohol-related cirrhosis or liver conditions not related to alcohol. The study , published Oct. 26 in JAMA Network Open, also found a positive association between the number of liver transplants and waiting list registrations and alcohol sales during the pandemic. “This study provides evidence for an alarming increase in [alcoholic hepatitis] associated with increasing alcohol misuse during COVID-19, and highlights the need for public health interventions around excessive alcohol consumption,” study authors wrote.