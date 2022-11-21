Share on Pinterest Experts disagree over the long-term benefits of taking pain relievers for arthritis inflammation. Fertnig/Getty Images

Researchers say pain relievers such as ibuprofen may not provide long-term benefits for arthritis inflammation.

They say the anti-inflammatory drugs may increase internal inflammation, leading to pain and joint stiffness.

However, other experts say these medications are effective treatments for pain relief and inflammation reduction.

Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), such as ibuprofen products Advil and Motrin, do not provide a long-term benefit when used for joint inflammation, such as in arthritis.

That’s according to a study presented today at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA).

In the new study, which hasn’t been published yet in a peer-reviewed journal, researchers evaluated 129 participants with knee arthritis from the Osteoarthritis Initiative cohort.

All participants had moderate to severe arthritis and were on NSAID treatment for at least a year between baseline and the four-year follow-up. In addition to the participants, the study included 592 people not treated with NSAIDs as control subjects.

All participants in the study initially underwent an MRI of the knee with another exam four years later.

The researchers analyzed cartilage thickness and composition. Both are biomarkers for evaluating arthritis progression.

The researchers found that NSAID users showed more degenerative changes, including in cartilage thickness. However, the scientists did not consider the changes statistically significant.

The researchers did conclude that longtime NSAID usage could be associated with more internal inflammation, leading to increased pain and decreased joint function.

Typically, NSAIDs are used for osteoarthritis because of their ability to reduce inflammation, which reduces pain. Depending on the formulation, they can last anywhere from 4 to 24 hours.