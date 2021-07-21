Share on Pinterest Drug overdose deaths rose sharply during the first year of the pandemic, partly due to a more dangerous illegal drug supply. Drazen Zigic / Getty Images A new report from the CDC estimates 93,331 people died from a drug overdose in 2020 in the United States.

That’s nearly a 30 percent increase from the previous year, and a far higher number than the previous peak of roughly 72,000 deaths in 2017.

Experts say that opioids, particularly illegally manufactured fentanyl, significantly contributed to the rise in overdose deaths during the pandemic. Opioids, in particular illegally manufactured fentanyl, were the main driver behind the rise in overdose deaths during the pandemic. This continues a several-year trend . "Synthetic opioids other than methadone, a category that includes illicitly manufactured fentanyl and its analogues, were specifically involved in 62 percent of these overdose deaths," Regina LaBelle, acting director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP), said in a written statement.

Illegal drug supply in U.S. more dangerous Fentanyl, which is up to 100 times more potent than morphine, has contaminated other illegal drugs, which experts say has made the drug supply more dangerous. “Fentanyl, one of the main opioids driving our overdose crisis, is now spreading rapidly into other drug supplies, and many of the overdose deaths that involve cocaine and methamphetamines now also involve fentanyl,” said Brendan Saloner, PhD, a professor of Health Policy and Management at the Johns Hopkins School of Public Health, during a podcast from The Commonwealth Fund. Saloner said fentanyl, which has previously been common in the Midwest, Northeast, and mid-Atlantic, is now showing up more often in states west of the Mississippi. In many cases, people may not realize the illegal drug they are using contains fentanyl. “Many doctors are advising their patients, and harm reduction programs are telling people, no matter what you think you’re using, fentanyl can be out there,” Saloner said. In the past, the opioid crisis has often been depicted as mainly affecting white Americans living in rural parts of the country. Saloner said the picture is actually more complicated than that, and added that during the pandemic, overdose deaths also increased in other groups. “With fentanyl now spreading into other drugs of use, I think that’s [why] we’re seeing the rise in overdose deaths among Black and Latinx populations,” Saloner said. “And one other group that I would just draw attention to are Native Americans, who have also been incredibly hard-hit by the overdose crisis.” In addition to the contamination of illegal drugs with fentanyl, the pandemic — with its lockdowns and disruptions of employment and social connections — has worsened the opioid crisis in the United States. “During the second half of 2019, before the pandemic hit, drug overdose deaths were trending up. So, after a slight decrease in 2018, we were seeing a rise again,” said Jesse Baumgartner, a research associate with The Commonwealth Fund, during the foundation’s podcast. “While [overdose deaths] were going up right about in March [2020],” he added, “when the pandemic really started to hit the United States, they really exploded.” Jan Losby, PhD, MSW, branch chief of the division of overdose prevention at the CDC, said during a webinar of the National Institute for Health Care Management (NIHCM) Foundation that there are many potential reasons for this rise in overdose deaths during the pandemic. “[Many people] were struggling to maintain access to essential harm reduction treatment and recovery support services, [were] initiating or increasing substance use to cope with the stressors and social isolation created, and [were] using illicit drugs while alone more frequently,” she said. Economic disruptions caused by the pandemic also contributed to overdose deaths. “Homelessness, which was a crisis before COVID, is a major risk factor for overdose, because when people are unhoused, the way that they use drugs is just a lot riskier,” Saloner said.