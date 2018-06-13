Childhood obesity rates continue to rise in the United States, but this doctor claims parents can help turn that around. Share on Pinterest In the United States, childhood obesity is a big concern — and it’s growing bigger. Children are at a greater risk of being obese than ever before. A recent study found that lack of exercise, fast food, and number of hours spent watching television are all factors contributing to the epidemic. However, Dr. Joseph Galati, author of “Eating Yourself Sick: How to Stop Obesity, Fatty Liver, and Diabetes from Killing You and Your Family,” suggests another element is partially to blame: parents. The root problem, he tells Heathline, is that parents aren’t paying enough attention to what they feed their kids. Families aren’t eating enough home-cooked meals and parents aren’t serving healthy snacks. Galati, a liver specialist in Houston, says parents need to step up and take responsibly. He also urges doctors to be more forceful with their assessments. “Most physicians do not have the spine to tell the entire family, you’re all in trouble, you’re all going to die early,” he says. Galati may have a point. But the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) counsels a gentler approach. “Obesity is a medical diagnosis with real health consequences, so it is important for children and families to understand the current and future health risks,” a 2017 policy statement notes. “But the information should be given in a sensitive and supportive manner.” “Guilt and blame don’t motivate long-term healthy changes, they just make people feel bad,” Texas pediatrician Stephen Pont, co-author of the AAP statement, says. He encourages children and families to make small changes as a family that stick and “keep it positive.”

It's a way of life Obesity is a risk factor of the current American lifestyle and that's heavily reflected in the habits of our children. American kids are less likely to bike or walk to school than ever before. From ages 8 to 18, they also spend an average of 7.5 hours a day wrapped up in TV, computers, video games, cell phones, and movies. During those hours they tend to snack as well. About 1 in 5 American children/teens cope with obesity, compared to about a third of adults. Recently, obesity rates among young children seemed to be dropping, but a study in the journal Pediatrics in March, using 2016 data, reported that this wasn't true. In fact, severe obesity among children ages 2 to 5 has jumped since 2013. Among 16 to 19 year olds, 41.5 percent live with obesity. More than 4 percent fall into the heaviest group, "class III." Some parents dismiss plumpness as "baby fat," but kids tend not to shrink. In a study of almost 4,000 public school students, nearly all 10th-graders with obesity were above normal weight in 5th grade. Instead, experts advise a more realistic approach. They suggest concerned parents use tools such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's calculator, which includes healthy standards for different ages and heights, to assess their child's risk. Frank Biro at the Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center offers this rule of thumb: if after the age of 1 a girl's waist is more than 60 percent of her height, both measured in inches, she's "at risk of having the metabolic complications of overweight." Recent research shows childhood obesity may become an even bigger health concern in the future. According to projections in a 2017 study, close to 60 percent of today's American children could be living with obesity by the time they're 35.

The risk to your child's health As a liver specialist, Galati tends to see adults with obesity who have been diagnosed with fatty liver disease. When those patients tell him they have children, he starts asking questions. Often, he finds that the kids of those patients are also heading into obese territory. That's when Galati warns them that their kids are likely to die sooner than they would if they lost weight. Much evidence backs up Galati's claim that childhood obesity can shorten a person's life, upping their chances of heart disease, stroke, liver disease, and cancer. Modern medicine and a growing economy pushed U.S. life expectancy up rapidly for more than a century, but that increase began to slow when more Americans became overweight. Research shows U.S. life expectancy at birth has actually dropped in the last two years. The problem is worse in areas of the South and Midwest where more people are obese, notes David Ludwig, an endocrinologist and obesity specialist at Boston Children's Hospital. Ludwig, who is also author of the cookbook "Always Delicious," argues that the "downward trend in longevity will almost certainly accelerate as the current generation of children — with higher body weights from earlier in life than ever before — reaches adulthood." Health problems we associate with middle age are showing up earlier. Galati has begun to see teenagers complaining of fatigue and nausea. Then their bloodwork shows they have a fatty liver. Up to 40 percent of obese children have nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NALD), which can progress to cirrhosis of the liver. One group's clinical guidelines recommend screening obese children for NALD between ages 9 and 11, and screening overweight children with prediabetes, a big belly, or sleep apnea. NALD seems linked to the size of your waistline as much as your overall weight.

Starting early A mother's responsibility for a child's weight may begin as early as the womb. According to one large 2012 German study , expectant mothers who gain too much weight during pregnancy increase their child's chances of being overweight by 28 percent before they turn 6 years old. Minimizing antibiotics for babies and toddlers may help. Evidence in mice and children under 2 suggests that antibiotics can alter gut bacteria in an unhealthy way.