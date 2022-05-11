Wu said they wanted to “understand why young adults with major depression did not use mental health services in the past decade.”

Study co-author Wenhua Lu , PhD, assistant medical professor, CUNY School of Medicine, told Healthline she’d conducted previous research that showed widening treatment gaps for young adults with depression over the past decade.

Researchers from the City University of New York found many young adults experiencing a major depressive episode (MDE) aren’t seeking needed mental health care.

Wu’s study analyzed data 2011-2019 National Survey on Drug Use and Health from over 21,000 patients ages 18 to 25 diagnosed with an MDE in the previous 12 months, with more than 11,000 self-reporting they had not received any treatment.

The study was published this week in JAMA Network Open.

Researchers found that cost was consistently the greatest barrier to seeking treatment for depression among young adults from 2011 to 2019.

“I was not surprised that cost remains the top barrier to seeking depression treatment among young adults,” said Wu. “As it requires fundamental systemic change to address the affordability issue of mental health treatment.”

What was surprising, she said, was that more young adults reported inadequate insurance coverage for depression treatment in recent years.

“Considering that evidence has shown the effectiveness of Medicaid expansion has reduced the rate of uninsured individuals and improved access to care for adults with depression since its implementation in 2014,” said Wu.

Findings indicate that women represented over 60 percent of the untreated, and 39.4 percent were between 18 and 21.

About 30 percent of those untreated for MDE had a household income below $20,000, and over half lived with severe impairments related to the condition.

The study authors noted that relying on self-reported data might have skewed their findings due to social desirability bias .

Lu and their team also found socio-demographic gaps in mental healthcare.

They discovered that white participants were more likely to find treatment than Hispanic and Asian participants. Hispanic individuals were also more concerned about others finding out they sought treatment.

Male participants were more concerned than surveyed female participants about negative reactions from neighbors or their communities if they sought treatment.

Indigenous people reported significant financial barriers to MDE treatment.

Native Americans were over three times more likely than whites to lack insurance coverage for mental healthcare, and researchers pointed out that new policies are needed “to close the Medicaid coverage gap, especially for Native American individuals.”