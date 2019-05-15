She said the total number of cases at this time is unknown, but a statement would likely be forthcoming in the weeks ahead to address the state of the outbreak.

Keely Coppess , the communications director for the Iowa Department of Agriculture & Land Stewardship, confirmed to Healthline that both the quarantine and investigation into the source of the outbreak are ongoing.

Both the facility and any potentially exposed dogs have been quarantined.

The outbreak is believed to have originated from a commercial breeding facility for small dogs.

In a statement, the Iowa Department of Agriculture & Land Stewardship confirmed multiple cases of the disease known as canine brucellosis in Marion County, Iowa.

A devastating canine illness has popped up in the Midwest. It has the potential to spread to humans.

Multiple cases of canine brucellosis, a dangerous infection that can affect dogs and humans, have been reported in Marion County, Iowa.

Canine brucellosis is an infection caused by the bacteria Brucella canis, which affects dogs’ reproductive systems.

In female dogs, it results in infertility, spontaneous abortion, and stillbirth. In male dogs, it can cause low sperm counts or orchitis, a painful infection of the testicles.

The disease is spread through the bodily fluids of dogs, particularly reproductive fluids, such as semen and vaginal discharge. As such, it can be spread to puppies during pregnancy and birthing.

“Spread can come from any bodily fluid from an infected pet. It may also come with contaminated objects. If infectious material is on a blanket and the blanket is given away with a puppy to a new family, we have a source of transmission,” said Greg Nelson, DVM, director of surgery and diagnostic imaging at Central Veterinary Associates in Valley Stream, New York.

Canine brucellosis is also a zoonotic disease. This means it can spread across species from dogs to humans, although such an infection is highly unlikely.

According to Coppess, transmission from a dog to a human is uncommon in general pet ownership situations. That risk is increased during breeding and birthing because of the presence of fluids through which it’s commonly transmitted.

Therefore, breeders, veterinary staff, or those involved in the birthing process have a heightened risk for infection.

Experts estimate there are between 100 and 200 cases of brucellosis reported in humans in the U.S. every year. Common symptoms in humans tend to appear flu-like and include fever, sweating, headache, joint pain, and fatigue.

Individuals with weakened or compromised immune systems, including young children, pregnant women, or those with HIV, have a greater risk for developing more severe symptoms.

A report from Iowa State University cautions that there’s the potential for women to give birth prematurely or miscarry if exposed.

In dogs, the disease can be difficult to diagnose. Once infected, a dog will likely carry the bacteria for life.

The disease is believed to be underreported in the medical literature because many dogs can be asymptomatic, and the presence of the bacteria in the bloodstream can be difficult to detect.