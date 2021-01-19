Share on Pinterest A health worker carries syringes to administer Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines at the opening of a new vaccination site at Corsi Houses in Harlem New York. Kena Betancur/AFP/Getty Images

An Operation Warp Speed official says the availability of COVID-19 vaccinations will increase quickly in the near future.

Michael Pratt adds that pharmacies will play an important role in administering doses as well as making sure people return for a second shot.

Pratt urges people in the United States to have hope but also patience.

As people grow frustrated at confusion over COVID-19 vaccination access, Operation Warp Speed officials have a message: Have hope, but temper it with patience.

“As much of a miracle of what Operation Warp Speed did, we don’t have enough [doses] for everyone,” Michael Pratt, the chief communications officer for Operation Warp Speed, told Healthline in an interview.

“That’s just the reality,” he said.

However, he added, there’s more encouraging news down the road.

With 19 pharmacy groups gearing up and ready to administer doses, Pratt said, Operation Warp Speed expects to have 40,000 vaccine administration sites up and running in 2 weeks.

Pratt’s comments come as the Trump administration is facing criticism over the slow start to the vaccination as well as the revelation late last week that the vaccine stockpile for second doses doesn’t exist.

Nonetheless, Pratt said his agency is committed to meeting upcoming goals.

“We still expect to [deliver] 200 million doses by the end of the first quarter,” Pratt said.

When they do get those doses flowing to municipalities quicker, he said, a partnership will ensure the rest of the process kicks into high speed quickly.