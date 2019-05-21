Teen cholesterol levels have been improving, according to research.

A new report on childhood cholesterol levels delivers some promising news, but it’s not time to cheer.

Cardiovascular health among youths still has plenty of room for improvement.

The study, published today in JAMA , looked at indicators of blood lipid health in U.S. children ages 6 to 19 years old between 1999-2016. Researchers noted numerous “favorable trends” over that 17-year period, including lower average cholesterol levels, lower average triglycerides, and improved HDL (good) cholesterol.

The study used data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES), including more than 26,000 youths, about half of whom were female.

“At a high level in general across youth, things are getting better,” Dr. Amanda Marma Perak, assistant professor of pediatric cardiology and preventive medicine at Northwestern’s Feinberg School of Medicine and first author of the study, told Healthline.

“We found that really all the different lipid indicators were improving over the time course of this study… So that was good news,” she said.

The findings were in line with two prior national survey studies, one from 1988-1994 and the second from 2007-2012 that both indicated improvements in youth and adolescent cholesterol levels.

Despite these favorable trends, they don’t tell the full story.

Perak’s research found that only about half (47-51 percent) of youths in the study had ideal lipid level profiles.

About one-quarter (19-25 percent) had at least one adverse lipid level.

“There’s still significant room for improvement,” said Dr. David Fagan, vice chair of pediatrics at Cohen Children’s Medical Center, New Hyde Park, NY.

Fagan wasn’t involved in the research.

The report cuts both ways: highlighting general improvements to cholesterol levels in the past decades while making the shortcomings of youth cardiovascular health dreadfully apparent.