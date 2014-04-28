Sifting through online medical information is tough, but quality peer reviews can help show you the way. As more and more of our social and work lives take place online, it’s not surprising that our interactions with healthcare providers have started to move into the virtual realm, as well. Product, restaurant, and even doctor reviews are now taking center stage on the internet. With new social hubs like the recently launched DiabetesMine Test Kitchen—a network where type I and type II diabetics can submit videos of product reviews—the amount of health and medical information available is staggering. But the question remains, how do you vet information that may not necessarily come from an M.D.?