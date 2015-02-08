A nationwide initiative to empower people with MS to share their health data will give scientists a ‘Big Data’ view of the disease and accelerate research. Patients no longer have to sit back and wait for scientists to decide what matters when it comes to multiple sclerosis (MS) research. The Accelerated Cure Project for Multiple Sclerosis (ACP) recently announced the launch of a new patient-driven initiative to collect health data from people with MS in an effort to fuel new research. Through an online portal, iConquerMS puts patients in the driver’s seat. Patients share their medical records to paint the “big picture” of the disease for researchers. More than 800 people with MS have already signed up, even before the initial launch. Thanks to social media, the database is growing. Tell Your MS Story and Let Other Patients Know ‘You’ve Got This’ »

Patients Empower Themselves iConquerMS lets patients share their health records, take part in surveys, and suggest topics for MS research. All of the information compiled in the database is then available to MS researchers around the world. The project allows patients to play an active role in the effort to understand the disease and one day find a cure. A decade ago, patients and researchers collaborating to study MS wouldn't have been possible. But the internet has become the medium for a powerful partnership. Patients are now considered key stakeholders in the research process. Fresh ideas from a patient perspective are fast becoming the driving force behind new research. "The appeal and strength of patient-powered research is the community gets to shape the future vision," said Laura Kolaczkowski, lead patient representative for the iConquerMS initiative, in an interview with Healthline. "The people who join iConquerMS are encouraged to be part of this process of growing our network, sharing the objectives with others who will listen, and submitting their ideas of what researchers should be investigating. Over 50 percent of the participants in all of the governing board and committees are people who know MS well because they live with it, and these are the people who will govern all of the future activities of iConquerMS." Art Mellor, a high-tech entrepreneur who was diagnosed with MS in 2000, and his neurologist, Dr. Tim Vartanian, formed ACP in 2001. The initial funding for iConquerMS comes from the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute, a non-profit organization authorized by Congress in 2010. The organization also partners with Arizona State University and Feinstein Kean Healthcare.