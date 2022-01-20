Share on Pinterest Experts say online grocery shoppers may not be getting all the nutrition information they need on products. MoMo Productions/Getty Images

Researchers say nutrition labeling information is inadequate on many online grocery shopping sites.

They report that proper labeling required for foods is uniformly provided on only about a third of grocery items.

Experts say this lack of information is particularly troublesome for people with food allergies or medically necessary dietary limitations.

They urge consumers to shop carefully and provide specific information to the person who’s picking out groceries for them.

Shopping for groceries online may be convenient for many people, but the system wasn’t made to consider the limitations of food allergies or medically necessary dietary limitations.

In addition, insufficient labeling laws mean even the most well-intentioned product substitutions are still risky business.

A new analysis published today in Public Health Nutrition by researchers from the NYU School of Global Public Health and the Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts University in Massachusetts reports that online food retailers are not consistently displaying nutrition information on their websites.

The researchers said that U.S. laws are lagging behind in mandating that the same labeling required for foods sold in brick-and-mortar stores be displayed on online sites.

“Information required to be provided to consumers in conventional grocery stores is not being uniformly provided online. In fact, it only appears on roughly a third of the online grocery items we surveyed,” wrote Jennifer Pomeranz, MPH, an assistant professor of public health policy and management at the NYU School of Global Public Health and lead author of the study.

The researchers analyzed 10 major food products from 9 major online grocery retailers.

They reported that proper nutrition information was displayed in a legible form about 36 percent of the time. Potential allergens, they wrote, were identified on about 11 percent of the products. Nutrition facts and ingredients were listed about 50 percent of the time.

The researchers also noted that online grocery shopping rose from about 3 percent to around 10 percent of total grocery sales from 2019 to 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic unfolded. They predict online grocery shopping will increase to 21 percent of the market by 2025.

The researchers say the rapid growth in online grocery shopping is outpacing the enforcement of regulations in this sector of the industry.